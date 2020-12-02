Wedding in Pandemic: All the Buzz Around Bollywood Singer Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal's Marriage

From dancing to the beats of the Dhol, a traditional drum, to stepping up the fashion game and looking gorgeous and playing mischievous tricks, the wedding of singer Aditya Narayan and his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal had great fun despite the fact that they kept it a low-key affair.
Dressed in beautiful ivory and gold sherwani and lehenga (Indian bridal wear), paired with kundan jewellery, both Aditya and Shweta grabbed the spotlight on Tuesday at their temple wedding, held in India’s cosmopolitan city of Mumbai.
Sharing a glimpse of the ceremony, Aditya took to social media and posted an edited video in which the couple can be seen exchanging garland with each other in accordance with Indian culture.
In another video, Aditya’s father Udit Narayan can be seen dancing to the beats of the Dhol with him and the guests.
Some celebs and fans also shared sneak peeks of their wedding, which have gone viral.
Aditya and Shweta have been dating for a decade, having met on the set of their film Shaapit in 2010.
