Indian Skipper Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest to Achieve 12,000 ODI Runs Surpassing Legend Tendulkar

Virat Kohli, the captain of India's national cricket team, has become the fastest player to reach the 12,000 run mark in One Day International (ODI) matches. In achieving this feat, he surpasses legendary Sachin Tendulkar's previous record.
Kohli reached the milestone on Wednesday during the ongoing third ODI against Australia in Canberra. He took 242 innings to reach 12,000 runs while Tendulkar had reached that score in 300 ODI innings.
He is the sixth player after Tendulkar (India), Ricky Ponting (Australia), and Sri Lankan players Kumar Sangakkara, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Mahela Jayawardene to have accumulated 12,000 runs in ODIs. He also holds the record for being the fastest batsman (in terms of innings) to reach 10,000 and 11,000 runs in the ODIs. The Indian skipper is the second-highest run getter for India in ODIs behind Tendulkar, who scored 18,426 from 463 ODIs.
