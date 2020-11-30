Register
10:06 GMT30 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Farmers carry placards at a site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, November 28, 2020

    Rahul Gandhi Accuses Indian PM Modi of Committing Atrocities Against Protesting Farmers

    © REUTERS / ANUSHREE FADNAVIS
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1e/1081314957_0:84:3072:1812_1200x675_80_0_0_afe0e4a3ec79ecd24c30dcb2415a6ad9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202011301081314168-rahul-gandhi-accuses-indian-pm-modi-of-committing-atrocities-against-protesting-farmers/

    The passage of two farm reform bills, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce Bill 2020 and the Farmers Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill 2020, by the Indian Parliament in September this year has become a bone of contention between farmers and India's BJP-led national government, leading to widespread protests.

    Amid the ongoing protests by farmers in the various parts of India's capital Delhi, Congress party politician Rahul Gandhi has accused the Narendra Modi government of committing atrocities against farmers.

    The Congress leader also urged people to join an online campaign to show solidarity with the cause of the farmers.  

    Taking to Twitter on Monday, former Congress party chief Gandhi said, "First, it [the Modi government] brought the black laws and then caned the protesting farmers. But they forgot that when the farmers raise their voice, it resonates across the country."

    "Join in protest against the treatment meted out to our fellow farmer brothers and sisters using #SpeakUpForFarmers," Gandhi added.    

    ​Farmers from the Punjab, which has a Congress party-led state government, are protesting in the Burari area of New Delhi, while those from Uttar Pradesh (UP) are camped at the Ghazipur border, which Delhi shares with the state. Farmers have also threatened that they will jam all the entry points to Delhi if their demands are not met. 

    The farmers are protesting against the Modi government's two crucial farm reforms laws, which the Indian parliament approved in September this year. 

    The laws, which aim to promote agricultural sector liberalisation, are the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce Bill, 2020 and the Farmers Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

    While the first law allows farmers to sell their produce at places apart from their designated government run agri market, the second law allows contract farming under which farmers can enter into supply agreements with private firms for remunerative and pre-decided prices.

    Even though the legislation eliminates some government control over the farmers, they are up against the laws, as they believe the new rules threaten the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system -- the state procurement rate announced by the government at the end of every harvest season.   

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the farmers to have the "right information and awareness" on the issue, maintaining that the new laws will open up new opportunities for the farmers. 

    Related:

    Hundreds of Farmers March to Block National Highway in India to Protest Farm Ordinance - Video
    Farmers Block Highways to Protest Against Farm Laws Across India - Photo, Video
    Tags:
    Rahul Gandhi, Indian National Congress, farmers, protest, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse