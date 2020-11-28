Register
12:51 GMT28 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    India's opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi speaks at a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Guwahati, India, Saturday, 28 December 2019.

    State Chief Bhupesh Baghel: BJP ‘Confusing’ the Voters, But Rahul Gandhi Will Lead India in Future

    © AP Photo / Anupam Nath
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/05/1080372862_0:0:3052:1716_1200x675_80_0_0_62ba0ddf1233b2651c0d8de34c9df30f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202011281081301390-state-chief-bhupesh-baghel-bjp-confusing-the-voters-but-rahul-gandhi-will-lead-india-in-future/

    Formed in 2000, Chhattisgarh is one of India's newest states and one of few to be ruled by the main opposition Congress Party. Bhupesh Baghel, the state chief, feels that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will one day be India's Indian Prime Minister, despite increasing criticism about his leadership skills.

    Bhupesh Baghel, the chief of Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh state, attributes the success of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not so much to the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but rather its ability to “confuse” the Indian voters.

    “The economic contraction and migration during lockdown were definitely issues in the Bihar election but BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) cunningly diverted the issues and brought communal hatred and lies to confuse voters,” Baghel told Sputnik in an interview, referring to the state election results in Bihar state this month.

    Despite Gross Domestic Product shrinking by a record 23.9 percent in the quarter compared with a year earlier, not to mention galloping unemployment because of the COVID-induced lockdown, the BJP-led alliance managed to retain power in the eastern Bihar state last month. Political analysts have said that BJP's success in the first mass voting exercise since the onset of COVID is owing to PM Modi’s popularity among Indian voters.

    But 59-year-old Baghel refuses to believe that Modi’s image hasn’t taken a hit.

    “The difference of votes between NDA and Mahagathbandhan [opposition alliance including Congress Party] is only 12,768, which is just 0.03 % of total votes. This shows how popular Modi is,” the state chief emphasises.

    Baghel remarked that despite the fact that BJP has reaped electoral gains from its strategy of “polarising” voters, his Congress Party would never resort to the same strategy and will stick to its message of promoting “secularism” and “equality”.

    “We don't believe in divisive politics for winning elections. In Bihar, both the BJP and AIMIM [a regional political outfit with a political base among Muslims] engaged in hatred and communalism, and polarised the election in areas such as Seemanchal [a region in Bihar with a sizeable Muslim population] in their favour,” Baghel said.

    “I hope people will soon understand this and shun these parties which are dangerous for the secular fabric of our nation,” he added.

    In the same vein, Baghel said that the Modi government’s Citizenship Amendment Act was “against the spirit of the Indian Constitution”.

    “Our stance against the Act is based on the rights given to every citizen in the constitution by our founders. We will oppose any move of this government which is against the spirit of India's constitution,” he remarked.

    The Modi government claims that the Act fast-tracks Indian citizenship applications for persecuted minorities from neighbouring Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, all of them predominantly Muslim. 

    The critics of the federal legislation, which include the Congress Party, have, however, expressed fears that the Act could be misused to disenfranchise Indian Muslims, who constitute almost 20 percent of the Indian population.

    ‘Implementing’ Rahul Gandhi’s Ideas in Chhattisgarh

    Baghel said he still hopes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead the party back to power in the next federal election despite doubts raised about his leadership skills because of his slump in the national polls last year. Gandhi, whom many in Congress see as possible Prime Ministerial material, stepped down after the party's poll loss.

    In his new book A Promised Land, former US President Barack Obama has described Gandhi as "a student who’d done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject."

    However, many Congress leaders have been clamouring for his return to the leadership position.

    "Our country is going down a difficult path. Our economy is in a shambles, COVID is alarming, all our neighbours are wreaking havoc on our borders (ongoing military standoff with China), jobs are vanishing and those in power are creating divisions among different communities. Only a leader such as Rahul Gandhi can save us from this situation," reckons Baghel.

    "I firmly believe that the people of India will soon understand the reality and Congress and democratic forces will come back to the fore in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi," added the Congress leader.

    The state chief of the central Indian state added that many of his policies had been "(Rahul Gandhi's) ideas which are proving beneficial for farmers, poor and marginal sections of the societies."

    The Indian state is among a few that has been offering a Universal Basic Income (UBI) to farmers, an idea which was first floated in Congress' election manifesto in the lead-up to last year's federal election.

    Baghel also claimed that Chhattisgarh's response to the countrywide migrant crisis in the wake of COVID-induced lockdown was more "humane" than in BJP-ruled states. 

    Millions of Indian migrant workers were left stranded at the country's highways as they made their way home on foot after Modi announced the nationwide lockdown on 24 March. 

    At the time, Congress leaders such as Baghel and Rahul Gandhi blasted the government for not making enough transport arrangements for the workers, many of them daily wage earners.

    "We started 21,014 quarantine centres for more than 500,000 migrants who came to Chhattisgarh from other states, gave free rations to more than 5,648,000 families, gave daily jobs to more than 2,600,000 labourers during the lockdown which was the highest in the country at that time," concluded Baghel.

    Related:

    Have No Money to Send Back Home: Migrant Labourers Without Income During COVID19 Lockdown in India
    India Enters Technical Recession as Its GDP Contracts 7.5%
    PM Modi: Opposition Parties Trying to Undermine Sacrifice of Bihar Soldiers in Kashmir and Ladakh
    Tags:
    Chhattisgarh, India, Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse