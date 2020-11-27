Register
07:32 GMT27 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian Americans in New York hold protest outside Pak Consulate, Times Square on 2008 Mumbai attacks anniversary

    26/11 Mumbai Attack: Indian-Americans Protest Outside Pakistan Consulate, on Times Square - Videos

    © Photo : ANI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1b/1081288472_0:-1:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_b2e1b0a85290ec396b919d7d6ed8e49c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202011271081288252-2611-mumbai-attack-indo-americans-protest-outside-pakistan-consulate-times-square-videos/

    India's financial capital Mumbai witnessed a terrorist attack on 26 November 2008, which is considered one of the deadliest terror attacks in the country’s history. At least 174 people were killed, including 9 terrorists, while over 300 were injured.

    To commemorate the murder of over 165 people, including police personnel who lost their lives in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, members of the Indian-American diaspora community took to streets in the US, protesting outside the Pakistan consulate and on Times Square in New York against Pakistan's role in the deadly attack.

    On the 12th anniversary of the attack, protesters called for an end to state-sponsored terrorism by Pakistan.

    Videos of the protests show demonstrators carrying banners reading 'Stop Pak Terrorism' and 'We Demand Justice'. The protesters also rolled out a mobile banner outside the two protest sites. They could be seen holding the flags of India and the USA.

    Speaking to the Indian News Agency ANI, a protester said that they are holding a peaceful protest outside the Pakistani consulate

    "None of the culprits are being punished by law. In Pakistan, these terrorists are still hiding. We want to draw the attention of the Biden administration to take appropriate action against the terrorism around the world," the unnamed protestor said.

    While the official results of the November 3 Presidential election in the United States have not yet been announced, all major US media outlets have called the race for Democrat Joe Biden.

    Many American and Israeli lives were lost during the 2008 Mumbai attack, and culprits and terrorists hiding in Pakistan should be punished, the protestor added.

    Another protestor, Ankush Bhandari, said the terrorism is being spread by Pakistan throughout the world. 

    "Any terrorist attack in the world - whether it is in New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka - the roots go back to Pakistan," Bhandari said, adding "we urge the Pakistani community to stand up against the jihadists and then the solution can come."

    Protestors also urged the United Nations to take concrete steps against Pakistan and place it on the blacklist of the FATF, the international body tasked with curbing money laundering and the financing of terrorism, so that terrorism could be eliminated at its roots. 

    On 26 November 2008, a group of 10 terrorists associated with the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out a series of coordinated attacks at multiple locations, claiming the lives of over 165 people. 

    Nine of the terrorists were gunned down during the attacks; one was captured alive and was later hanged to death in India on 21 November, 2012.

    Related:

    Another 26/11 Terror Attack in the Offing? Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gets Bomb Threat Call From Pakistan
    'Karachi Will be Part of India' Someday, Says BJP Leader Ahead of Mumbai Terror Attack's Anniversary
    Recalling Mumbai 26/11, Horrific Terror Attack That Killed 174: India Vows to Vanquish Terrorism
    Tags:
    New York, Times Square, American, window, Terrorism, Pakistan, Biden, US, Lashkar-e-Taiba, terror attack, Mumbai, India, protest
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina 25 November 2020.
    Rest in Peace, Golden Kid: World Mourns Death of Football Maverick Diego Maradona
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse