Register
16:19 GMT26 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Farmers run away as police fire tear smoke shells to disperse the protesting farmers as they try to march to Delhi to protest against farm bills passed by India's parliament, near Ambala, India, November 26, 2020

    Two Indian State Chiefs Lock Horns on Twitter Amid Protests Against Farm Laws

    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1a/1081283983_0:269:3083:2003_1200x675_80_0_0_4e69050fbfa5bd812e8b99319c391e42.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202011261081283302-two-indian-state-chiefs-lock-horns-on-twitter-amid-protests-against-farm-laws/

    Two farm bills – the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce Bill, 2020 and the Farmers Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 – were ratified by the Indian parliament in September this year. The laws aim at freeing up agricultural produce from the clutches of state marketing controls.

    The state chiefs of Congress-governed Punjab and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-governed Haryana have engaged in a verbal spat on Twitter amid a protest march to Delhi by farmers against the new farm laws brought about by the Modi government. 

    Farmers from the state of Punjab marching to Delhi on Thursday were stopped in various parts of Haryana, which shares a border with the national capital New Delhi. Water cannons and tear gas were also used at some protest sites in the state.

    Taking to Twitter, Haryana state chief Manohar Lal Khattar trained his guns on Punjab chief Captain Amarinder Singh, advising him to stop "inciting" innocent farmers against the laws. Singh, in a curt reply to Khattar, said that the farmers in Haryana are also against the farm laws and marching to Delhi.

    While making the suggestion, the BJP's Khattar also pointed out to Singh – a Congress party veteran – that the farm laws will not in any way take away the system of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the agriculture produce.

    MSP is a system of state procurement at a price fixed by the government. This ensures a guaranteed off-take for the farmers. Khattar even declared he would leave politics if the MSP system was compromised. 

    ​Khattar continued his tirade against the Punjab state chief and urged him not to indulge in "cheap politics" during a pandemic. 

    ​The bills in question are the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce Bill, 2020 and the Farmers Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. The former allows farmers to sell their produce at places apart from their designated APMC market. The latter facilitates contract farming for the farmers, allowing them to enter into supply agreements with private firms. 

    Opposition parties led by the Congress party are against the bills, with the contention that the government is replacing the age-old system of price assurances through MSPs and is leaving farmers at the mercy of corporates, who may have the upper hand in commanding high prices for agri produce.

    Related:

    Retail Giant Walmart’s Philanthropic Arm Grants $4.5 mln to Empower Female Farmers in India
    This AgriTech Firm is Making Agriculture More 'Predictable' for Small Farmers in India
    Farmers Block Highways to Protest Against Farm Laws Across India - Photo, Video
    Tags:
    protest, law, Agriculture, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina 25 November 2020.
    Rest in Peace, Golden Kid: World Mourns Death of Football Maverick Diego Maradona
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse