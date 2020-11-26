Register
14:48 GMT26 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A police officer pays his respects at a memorial to mark the 12th anniversary of the November 26, 2008 attacks, in Mumbai, India November 26, 2020

    Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Teaser: Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani’s Medical Drama Captures Unsung Heroes

    © REUTERS / FRANCIS MASCARENHAS
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1a/1081283656_0:200:3284:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_c2d01c24ebb3afd813412aa710f59b47.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202011261081283104-mumbai-diaries-2611-teaser-filmmaker-nikkhil-advanis-medical-drama-captures-unsung-heroes/

    Over the past 12 years since the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attack that brought the nation to a standstill, many Indian and international filmmakers have captured the incident from different perspectives. While some films and web series have centred on the survivors and martyrs, some have spoken about how the commandos took on the terrorists.

    Indian filmmaker Nikkhil Advani gives a new perspective to the horror of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack in his upcoming web series "Mumbai Diaries 26/11" that will soon premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

    Starring Mohit Raina, Konkona Sensharma, Tina Desai, and Shreya Dhanwanthary, the series shows a glimpse of what the doctors, nurses, and other staff went through in the middle of the 26/11 terror attack in 2008.

    The 26/11 incident, which included 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks, lasted for four days in Mumbai in 2008. Around 174 people were killed, including 9 attackers, 26 foreign nationals, and over 300 were injured.

    Nikkhil took to social media for the launch of the teaser for the show and wrote, “Not enough is spoken about the sheer grit of first responders as they struggle to keep us safe in our city. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is my ode to that undying spirit”.

    Paying homage to the frontline heroes who worked relentlessly on that horrific night to save the lives of people, Nikkhil told Indian media, “We Mumbaikars often discuss where we were on that fateful night when this devastating incident shook the entire city. There have been several shows and films centered on the incident but no one has explored the doctors’ side of it”.

    “With this medical drama, we aim to champion the human spirit in the face of unprecedented danger and celebrate the brave doctors who had saved the day while keeping the sensitivity of the topic in mind", he added.

    Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will launch simultaneously across 200 countries and territories.

    Other movies and web series that are based on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack include State of Siege: 26/11 (2020), Hotel Mumbai (2019), Operation Black Tornado (2018), One Less God (2017), Taj Mahal (2015), and The Attacks of 26/11 (2013).

    Related:

    Another 26/11 Terror Attack in the Offing? Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gets Bomb Threat Call From Pakistan
    'Karachi Will be Part of India' Someday, Says BJP Leader Ahead of Mumbai Terror Attack's Anniversary
    Recalling Mumbai 26/11, Horrific Terror Attack That Killed 174: India Vows to Vanquish Terrorism
    Tags:
    Mumbai, terror attacks, terror attack, movies, celebrities, celebrities, Bollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina 25 November 2020.
    Rest in Peace, Golden Kid: World Mourns Death of Football Maverick Diego Maradona
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse