Brutal Beating of Five-Month-Old Labrador Puppy in Noida Leaves Indian Netizens Outraged - Video

The incident of animal cruelty in the state of Uttar Pradesh's Noida has left people enraged, uniting them to ensure that the perpetrator of the deed receives their just punishment.

A man, identified as Rishabh Mehra from the Indian city of Noida has been caught brutally beating a five-month-old labrador puppy called "Buddy" at his house.

Shared on the Twitter handle of advocate Sukriti Chauhan on Wednesday, the video, which has since gone viral, was shot from someone else's balcony. In the video one can see the culprit thrashing the puppy with a belt as it cries out for help.

WARNING: The following video is disturbing and may offend sensibilities

This is a video from sector 100 noida and the sound you are hearing is of a five month old Labrador puppy that has been beaten with a belt- his thighs are broken and severe injuries on intestinal and genital areas. We need ur help- please share widely @RichaChadha @PetaIndia pic.twitter.com/IyHiwEW5j3 — Sukriti (@sukritic1) November 25, 2020​

The rescuer Vibha Chugh, who lives nearby, called the cops and got the puppy rescued within an hour.

"Buddy was beaten for months and one neighbour heard the puppy's shrieking, whining, and made these videos. She reached out to me for help. After a heated argument with Rishabh Mehra in the presence of the cops, we managed to rescue Buddy who was traumatised and shivering in fear and pain. We immediately took him to the vet who said that its thighs are broken and have severe injuries in the genital areas", Vibha told Sputnik.

Vibha also alleged that the police officers had been bribed by the perpetrator and they refused to file a police complaint.

"I had to wait for 13 hours at the police station and put my foot down to get the police complaint registered".

Advocate Sukriti stepped in, and with the help of federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Maneka Gandhi and her NGO People For Animals, the police complaint was lodged.

Hi everyone update on buddy from noida. Name of abuser is Rishabh Mehra. He lives in lotus espacia sector 100, noida. I wanted to wait for the FIR to share his name. He tried to mock and shame the system and it's time there is justice. Enough! pic.twitter.com/Mk2RlSnWd9 — Sukriti (@sukritic1) November 25, 2020

"The man seems to have major anger management issues and if he can do this to an animal, he can harm humans too. He nearly killed the dog and if we wouldn't have built the pressure from the minister, the puppy would have gone back to the same abuser's hand", Sukriti added.

Buddy now requires multiple surgeries and is in the care of the rescuer and a team from the NGO People For Animals.

Though the police complaint has been lodged, an arrest is yet to be made.

Angered over the incident, many animal lovers, and celebrities have been tweeting about it, demanding the culprit be arrested.

These are the so-called educated M-fuckers keeping a pets [sic] to entertain themselves during the lockdown but cannot look after them. And he tortured the poor dog because it pooped in the house. Somebody whip this man's ass blue and black plz. Blood boils watching this video. https://t.co/OSZdF5qbEg — Sailing Cloud (@twinitisha) November 25, 2020

Dunno why people get pets, this is so cruel!

This maniac belongs in jail. @ADCP_C_Noida https://t.co/BL9cwjdMyu — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) November 25, 2020​