Register
11:47 GMT26 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Labrador puppy

    Brutal Beating of Five-Month-Old Labrador Puppy in Noida Leaves Indian Netizens Outraged - Video

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1a/1081281738_0:125:2880:1745_1200x675_80_0_0_a154be6ba53f8438a362d8a73eb8019a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202011261081281261-brutal-beating-of-five-month-old-labrador-puppy-in-noida-leaves-indian-netizens-outraged---video/

    The incident of animal cruelty in the state of Uttar Pradesh's Noida has left people enraged, uniting them to ensure that the perpetrator of the deed receives their just punishment.

    A man, identified as Rishabh Mehra from the Indian city of Noida has been caught brutally beating a five-month-old labrador puppy called "Buddy" at his house.

    Shared on the Twitter handle of advocate Sukriti Chauhan on Wednesday, the video, which has since gone viral, was shot from someone else's balcony. In the video one can see the culprit thrashing the puppy with a belt as it cries out for help.

    WARNING: The following video is disturbing and may offend sensibilities

    The rescuer Vibha Chugh, who lives nearby, called the cops and got the puppy rescued within an hour.

    "Buddy was beaten for months and one neighbour heard the puppy's shrieking, whining, and made these videos. She reached out to me for help. After a heated argument with Rishabh Mehra in the presence of the cops, we managed to rescue Buddy who was traumatised and shivering in fear and pain. We immediately took him to the vet who said that its thighs are broken and have severe injuries in the genital areas", Vibha told Sputnik.

    Vibha also alleged that the police officers had been bribed by the perpetrator and they refused to file a police complaint.

    "I had to wait for 13 hours at the police station and put my foot down to get the police complaint registered".

    Advocate Sukriti stepped in, and with the help of federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Maneka Gandhi and her NGO People For Animals, the police complaint was lodged.

    "The man seems to have major anger management issues and if he can do this to an animal, he can harm humans too. He nearly killed the dog and if we wouldn't have built the pressure from the minister, the puppy would have gone back to the same abuser's hand", Sukriti added.

    Buddy now requires multiple surgeries and is in the care of the rescuer and a team from the NGO People For Animals.

    Though the police complaint has been lodged, an arrest is yet to be made.

    Angered over the incident, many animal lovers, and celebrities have been tweeting about it, demanding the culprit be arrested.

    Related:

    Indian Villagers Allegedly Capture Crocodile, Eat & Distribute Its Meat
    Stop Live Animals’ Online Sale: Bollywood Star John Abraham Appeals to End Cruelty
    Indian Police Arrest Two Women for Killing Over a Dozen Puppies (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    animal abuse, animal abuse, dog, dog, animal cruelty, Animal Cruelty
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina 25 November 2020.
    Rest in Peace, Golden Kid: World Mourns Death of Football Maverick Diego Maradona
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse