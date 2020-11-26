Cyclone Nivar Wreaks Havoc in Parts of South India; Videos Detailing Catastrophe Surface Online

The cyclone, that has now weakened into storms, first made landfall near the coastal Tamil Nadu town of Marakkanam - 30 kilometres north of Puducherry at around 2:30 a.m. More than 200,000 residents from this area were earlier evacuated to safer regions to avoid loss of life.
Residents of the cyclone-hit regions have been relentlessly sharing updates on Nivar on social media along with bone-chilling videos of the situation. Bodies of water in the area have been overflowing due to the strong cyclonic storms.
Omg!!! Fishermen returning to the shore in #Kasimedu #CycloneNivar #NivarCycloneUpdate pic.twitter.com/40UecA7cz2— Bharathi S. P. (@aadhirabharathi) November 25, 2020
Stay in home for few days ,,till 2020 year ends .....#NivarUpdate #CycloneNivarUpdate #CycloneNivar pic.twitter.com/pX9uxS13Jx— PR@D€€PR€DDY (@PRDPRDDY2) November 26, 2020
చెన్నై🙏#CycloneNivar #ChennaiRain pic.twitter.com/kqzJxXRaa4— kakinada Talkies (@Kkdtalkies) November 26, 2020
Wind continues in tambaram #CycloneNivar #CycloneNivarUpdate pic.twitter.com/BmrDFGlXTM— சசி Satz (@iSathishKumarS) November 26, 2020
Maa vooru dhaggara#CycloneNivar pic.twitter.com/RrQJ1AL4Ge— Mahendra (@Mahendra_Tweetz) November 26, 2020
Pei adi adikuthu#CycloneNivarUpdate— சசி Satz (@iSathishKumarS) November 26, 2020
#CycloneNivar pic.twitter.com/J3o3velRAa
WARNING: The following footage is disturbing and may offend sensibilities
Disturbing visual from Triplicane, #Chennai: #CCTV footage of tree falling on a 50-year-old man, who was getting back home from a tea shop. #CycloneNivar pic.twitter.com/6OKeP6qohF— Pratiba Raman (@PratibaRaman) November 26, 2020
Snippets of an Indian Coast Guard vessel deployed off the coast of Chennai – the densely populated capital of Tamil Nadu have also made it to Twitter.
Indian Coast Guard vessel deployed off Chennai coast with disaster relief items in view of #CycloneNivar #CycloneNivarUpdate #NivarCycloneUpdate #Nivar #NivarCyclone #Chennai pic.twitter.com/JAb358PXPd— Ankur Sharma (@asharma9887) November 25, 2020
Some areas in the region are currently waterlogged, causing additional inconvenience to people in urgent situations.
Parry's Corner#Chennaiweather#ChennaiRain#ChembarambakkamLake#NivarCycloneUpdate#CycloneNivar#CycloneAlert #நிவர் #Chennai #Nivarpuyal #நிவர்புயல் #NivarCyclone pic.twitter.com/EIaiAZeanD pic.twitter.com/xhOdiRzepf— மதியின் பார்வையில் (@Madhi_Editz) November 25, 2020
At present, the cyclonic winds are blowing at a speed of 90-100 kilometres per hour (kmph), occasionally reaching a 110 kmph velocity.
In the next three hours, Nivar is projected to move northwest and further weaken into a cyclonic storm, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
IMD has predicted landfall point of Cyclone "NIVAR" b/w Karaikal and Mamallapuram close to Puducherry in its 1st track forecast at 0530 IST of 23th Nov, i.e. 3 days in advance.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 26, 2020
Forecasted landfall point (3 days in advance) and actual landfall point r attached: pic.twitter.com/aS1eEE2hNO
VERY SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM NIVAR— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 26, 2020
REALISED RAINFALL (MM) DURING 08:30 HOURS IST OF 25TH NOV TO
0230 HOURS IST OF 26TH NOVEMBER 2020:
NAGAPATNAM-63, KARAIKAL-86, CUDDALORE-246,
PUDUCHERRY-237 AND CHENNAI-89 pic.twitter.com/Pzo9SfOWGn
All comments
Show new comments (0)