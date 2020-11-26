Register
07:12 GMT26 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A deserted Marina beach is seen during rains before Cyclone Nivar's landfall, in Chennai, India, November 25, 2020

    Cyclone Nivar Wreaks Havoc in Parts of South India; Videos Detailing Catastrophe Surface Online

    © REUTERS / P. RAVIKUMAR
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1a/1081279128_0:195:3072:1923_1200x675_80_0_0_234787752d1da3d59279065c7e137254.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202011261081278730-cyclone-nivar-wreaks-havoc-in-parts-of-south-india-videos-detailing-catastrophe-surface-online/

    Amid very severe cyclonic storms followed by heavy rains, the authorities in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu and union territory Puducherry are still assessing the damage situation caused by cyclone Nivar. Formed from an intense depression in the Bay of Bengal, Nivar made landfall, uprooting trees in the region after midnight on Thursday.

    The cyclone, that has now weakened into storms, first made landfall near the coastal Tamil Nadu town of Marakkanam - 30 kilometres north of Puducherry at around 2:30 a.m. More than 200,000 residents from this area were earlier evacuated to safer regions to avoid loss of life.

    The situation today in Chennai's ECR!
    © Photo : The common voice/twitter
    Year of Calamities? Cyclone Nivar Looms Over India's Tamil Nadu as Heavy Rains Lash Chennai
    Major cities in southern India, including Chennai and Bengaluru, have been witnessing almost continuous downpours from dark clouds hovering over the area. Considering the situation, the authorities in the states declared a public holiday on Thursday, while at the same time urging people to stay indoors. 

    Residents of the cyclone-hit regions have been relentlessly sharing updates on Nivar on social media along with bone-chilling videos of the situation. Bodies of water in the area have been overflowing due to the strong cyclonic storms.

    A partially submerged house is seen at the flood-affected Mayong village in Morigaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, June 29, 2020
    © REUTERS / Anuwar Hazarika
    Bursting Clouds, Lightning & Floods Wreak Havoc on Indian States Leading to Destruction, Deaths
    ​Although details on the extent of the upheaval and damage caused by Nivar remain unclear, CCTV footage showing a tree falling on a pedestrian has testified to the dangerous circumstances that the southern Indian states are currently battling. 

    WARNING: The following footage is disturbing and may offend sensibilities

    ​Snippets of an Indian Coast Guard vessel deployed off the coast of Chennai – the densely populated capital of Tamil Nadu have also made it to Twitter.

    ​Some areas in the region are currently waterlogged, causing additional inconvenience to people in urgent situations.

    ​At present, the cyclonic winds are blowing at a speed of 90-100 kilometres per hour (kmph), occasionally reaching a 110 kmph velocity.

    In the next three hours, Nivar is projected to move northwest and further weaken into a cyclonic storm, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

    Tags:
    Video, video, video, Twitter, Twitter, Twitter, twitter, Twitter, Tamil Nadu, Torrential rains, torrential rains, rainstorm, rainstorm, storms, Storms, storm, storm, storm, Storm, cyclone, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Red autumn leaves on a koi pond.
    Sea of Red and Yellow: Marvels of Japanese Nature in Autumn
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse