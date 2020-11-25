Indian Television Stars Dazzle at Gold Glam & Style Awards 2020 in Mumbai - Photos

It was a star-studded night as many actors from the Indian television industry dazzled at the Gold Glam & Style Awards 2020.
Actress Hina Khan, the first television actress to walk the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, stole the show Tuesday by winning two awards - Style Icon of Television Industry (female) and Style Icon of Social Media (female).
Vision is the yield of futuristic zest and continuous hard work. If u get worthy appreciation and motivation along the way, the journey stands tall n inspiring..— Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) November 24, 2020
Some stories are filled with gold even when u can’t see the colours. Thank you @VikasKalantri #GoldGlamAndStyleAwards pic.twitter.com/Xg0FIJ0YbF
Flaunting his swag, television heartthrob Sidharth Shukla, who shot to fame after winning "Bigg Boss" last year, won Style Icon of Television Industry (male) and Style Icon Social Media (male).
The Most Glamorous TV Actress award went to Shraddha Arya who took to social media and wrote, "For me, style and glamour has a lot to do with your inner confidence, belief in yourself, and a disregard for anyone else's opinion of you. Wear anything you like with a smile and step out like a Queen- You're glamorous!"
Dressed to kill, actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, famous for his role in "Kundali Bhagya", won the Most Glamorous TV Actor award.
While Actor Arjun Bijlani received The Man of Substance award, actress Surbhi Chandna won the Hot-Stepper (Female) title.
