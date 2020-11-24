Indian Court Gives Protection to B-Town Star Kangana, Sister from Arrest for Objectionable Comment

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel's tweets attacking the Maharashtra state government for partially demolishing her office on 9 September and describing Mumbai as "Pakistan-occupied Kashmir" landed them in trouble. Multiple police complaints have been filed against them.

In the ongoing sedition case against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, the Mumbai Court on Tuesday granted them protection from arrest, asking them to appear before Mumbai Police on 8 January.

In October, a police complaint was lodged against them by casting director Munawwar Ali, aka Sahil Sayyed, for allegedly “trying to create hatred and communal tension”.

Kangana and Rangoli were summoned three times by Mumbai Police, but they failed to show up.

The duo’s advocate Rizwan Siddiquee informed the court today that due to their brother's wedding in Himachal Pradesh state, they couldn’t make it. But he assured the court that the sisters will appear before Mumbai Police on 8 January.

#UPDATE | Bombay High Court directs actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel to appear before the police on January 8; asks the police not to take any action against them till then. https://t.co/CTL1eP5ddZ — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

​In his police complaint, Sahil alleged that through tweets and television interviews, Kangana has continuously defamed the Hindi film industry by portraying Bollywood as a hub of nepotism, favouritism, drug addicts, communally biased, and murderers.

He has said that Kangana’s sister Rangoli, who works as a manager of the actress, has also tweeted highly objectionable messages, intended to create communal violence.

He quoted a tweet from Rangoli which read: “Make the Mullas and secular media stand in line and shoot them, F**k history may call us Nazis, who cares”, and alleged that it was not only objectionable but also hurt the feelings of the entire Muslim community.

The actress was also in the news for her claims that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death was murder and not suicide. She called out many Bollywood A-list actors in the drug probe related to his sudden death. The actor was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his Mumbai flat on 14 June.