Register
13:50 GMT24 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian army soldiers keep watch at the Indo China border in Bumla at an altitude of 15,700 feet (4,700 meters) above sea level in Arunachal Pradesh, India. (File)

    Indian Negotiator: We Need 'Joint Check Posts' With Bhutan to Stop Chinese Construction at Doklam

    © AP Photo / Anupam Nath
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105638/34/1056383416_0:119:3000:1806_1200x675_80_0_0_c7382603b1bd014ebb61f3883605c4a1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202011241081258499-indian-negotiator-we-need-joint-check-posts-with-bhutan-to-stop-chinese-construction-at-doklam/

    The reported construction of the new Chinese village of Pangda and a nearby road was first highlighted by a Chinese state media journalist in a tweet last week that was later deleted. Satellite data experts now say that the new road runs very close to the tri-junction of Bhutan, India, and China.

    A top Indian official who was closely involved in negotiating the 2017 Doklam standoff between New Delhi and Beijing has warned that the upcoming Chinese road on the Doklam Plateau will enable the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to reach the Siliguri foothills and threaten India’s “chicken-neck” corridor.

    “Actually, once this road finally comes up, they will totally outflank Jampheri and can reach the Siliguri foothills. The Chinese must be stopped somehow”, the official, who was one of India’s lead negotiators during the 2017 standoff, told Sputnik.

    “Only solution is if we, as India, are able to create new JCPs (Joint Check Posts) to block this road construction progression towards the Siliguri plains. The JCP will be led by Indian Army troops in Bhutan under an agreement”, the official reckoned.

    He complained that even though New Delhi has been able to convince Thimpu about the need for setting up a joint border outpost on the Doklam Plateau during the two-month long crisis in 2017, “little has been done” since.

    “The Chinese had stopped during the Doklam crisis. However, we do not have options to stop them when they carry on with road advancement”, he said.

    The Indian official expressed concern that reports of a new Chinese village near the Doklam Plateau and those of a new Chinese road on what is official Bhutanese territory could be “linked to a larger boundary agreement between China and Bhutan”.

    “The Chinese seem to be bargaining for Doklam vis-a-vis a northern disputed portion in Bhutan. Bhutan also perceives the northern portion as more critical for its survival against Chinese demographic invasion. As far as India is concerned, the Doklam portion is more sensitive”, he said.

    Rahul Gandhi
    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Sidheeq / Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi Attacks Modi Gov't Over Reports of a New Chinese Village at Bhutan's Doklam Plateau
    The crisis in June 2017 on the Doklam Plateau, which lies at the tri-junction of Bhutan, India, and China, was precipitated after Chinese workers started constructing a road that could have potentially provided PLA troops with access to the nearby Jhamperi Ridge.

    The ridge is said to overlook India’s “chicken-neck” corridor, a narrow strip of land crucial from the perspective of national security since it connects India’s western states to the north-eastern region.

    Sensing a threat, Indian troops crossed over into Bhutan and prevented Chinese workers from carrying out their road construction activity.

    According to a 1949 treaty between Bhutan and India, New Delhi has to guide its land-locked Himalayan neighbour on matters of foreign policy and defence.

    However, reports of a new Chinese road around the 2017 face-off site have led to renewed fears about Beijing’s intentions in India's security establishment, said the official.

    “As I said, Bhutan and China might be negotiating a land swap deal without India’s knowledge”, indicated the official, referring to a statement by Thimpu’s envoy to New Delhi, Major General Vetsop Namgyel, who last week denied the presence of a Chinese village in Bhutan.

    The Bhutanese ambassador’s denial, however, has been questioned by experts, who have drawn on images obtained from satellites to reinforce claims of Chinese construction activity.

    ​The reported village and road near the eastern flank of the Sino-India border comes at a time when the two armies are already engaged in a months-long faceoff in eastern Ladakh, which is located at the western section of the disputed border between the two Asian giants.

    Related:

    Biden's China Policy Will be More Systematic, But Predictable: Indian Analysts Amid Ladakh Dispute
    India Turns to American Cold Weather Gear Ahead of Potential Winter Clash with China in Ladakh
    Doklam Stand-Off Still Not Dead for India and China, Military Documents Suggest
    Tags:
    Bhutan, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A tourist with a face mask takes a picture with her mobile phone at the entrance of the Bailong Elevator in the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China's Hunan province.
    'Hundred Dragons Elevator', the World's Highest Outdoor Lift That Inspired 'Avatar' Creators
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse