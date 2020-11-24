Kids Watch in Horror as Burqa-Clad Woman Fires Multiple Shots in Indian Capital - Video

A video of a burqa-wearing woman armed with a gun shouting abuses and firing bullets at a locality in India's national capital has gone viral on social media.
According to the police, the incident took place last week, but the video of the incident started making the rounds on Monday night.
In the footage, the woman, identified by police only by her first name, Nusrat, can be seen hurling abuses and relentlessly firing bullets outside a shop as locals and children on the street watch in horror.
A Burqa clad woman fired multiple shots at a grocery shop in northeast Delhi's Chauhan Bangar to scare its owner following a quarrel. Identified as Nusrat, she has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/5DgJuAsRGR— Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) November 24, 2020
The woman was arrested on Monday after the video went viral. During the investigation, it was found that Nusrat was drunk and had had a tiff with the shop owner over a mobile phone, police said.
The Burqa clad woman who opened fire at a shop after a quarrel in police custody. She has been identified as Nusrat pic.twitter.com/IQaNm7YUxd— Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) November 24, 2020
