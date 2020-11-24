Netizens Take a Dig at Indian Celebs Posting Videos of COVID Tests and Holidaying in Maldives

The social media accounts of Bollywood celebs are buzzing with picturesque photos of them enjoying the sunset in the Maldives, flaunting their bikini bodies as they soak in the Sun, or experiencing underwater adventures. Some have also posted videos of them taking COVID-19 tests as they returned to film sets or planned to travel abroad.

Netizens have taken a dig at Indian celebrities flaunting holidays in the Maldives, at a time when thousands of people in India are dying daily due to the coronavirus.

Some of these celebs include Taapsee Pannu, Katrina Kaif, Tara Sutaria, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, and many others.

While Indian journalist Barkha Dutt tweeted that she just couldn't bear to see one more sun-kissed, rippled water image from there while COVID numbers surge and jobs plummet, actor-comedian Vir Das took a jab at them and said, "Just once...I'd like to see someone from the Maldives post a selfie from Lokhandwala (a place in Mumbai) with the hashtag #wanderlust".

With apology to #Maldives but I just cant bear to see one more sun-kissed, rippled water image from there while our COVID numbers surge & jobs plummet. Its sort of the November version of Banana Bread & Celebrities would be be well advised on the tone-deafness of it. — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) November 23, 2020

Just once...I'd like to see someone from the Maldives post a selfie from Lokhandwala with the hashtag #wanderlust 😋 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 23, 2020

For the past month Bollywood celebrities have been posted videos of them undergoing COVID tests, which didn't go down well with netizens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Utterly grossed out to see videos of some actors taking #covidtest. No, it's no fun for others to see something being shoved up in your nose while you smile and think it's so cool.#COVID19 — Monika Rawal (@monikarawal) November 23, 2020

​Actor Vir Das too appealed to celebrities not to post videos of their COVID-19 tests on social media as it" "not engaging content".

When one user commented that fans might get inspired watching their celebrities undergoing COVID tests, Vir explained that it might surely encourage people to get the test but one should not think that they've achieved some spectacular feat by doing so, and to instead thank the frontline workers battlng the virus.

Celebrities, please stop posting videos of your covid tests. There's someone in a full PPE kit one foot away from you who does this 30 times a day, door to door. You're not the one struggling. Tilting your head back 30 degrees and managing not to sneeze is not engaging content. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 22, 2020

Hear me out. Been seeing test videos for months now. Encourage people to get the test for sure. But don't huff you just climbed a mountain. It's a test, that came to you, at home. It sucks. Supposed to. Less for you, more for the frontline worker drenched in sweat. Thank em. https://t.co/OKl83qu5si — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 22, 2020

Many netizens took to Twitter to express their displeasure over this.

I saw Katrina’s post yesterday of the doc shoving an earbud up her nostril.

We get it. Life is hard for you. It’s harder for people like us because we can’t book a ticket to Maldives without thinking a 1000x about the consequences. https://t.co/vCvhKNtBey — Rangolis (@ragz_93) November 23, 2020