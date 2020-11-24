RIP Ashiesh Roy: Indian Actor Dies at 55 Due to Kidney Failure, Celebs Pour in Condolences

Indian television actor Ashiesh Roy, who had suffered from a kidney ailment, lost his battle on Tuesday morning at his home in Mumbai. His demise has left celebrities and fans shocked.
Confirming the news, his staff members told the news website Indian Express, "He collapsed around 3:45 am. He had a kidney ailment and his dialysis was also going on but he had gotten better in the last few weeks. His sister will arrive from Kolkata in the evening. A call on funeral will be then taken".
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, President of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), took to social media to announce the sad news.
Sad to know about the demise of my dear friend @ashieshroy ever smiling, ever happy . He was a brilliant actor on stage , tv and films & a great human being.— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 24, 2020
Will miss you my friend .
ॐ शान्ति !
🙏 pic.twitter.com/P3KbSF5mOR
Ashiesh Roy, who had spent all his savings on his treatment, announced on Facebook in May that he was on dialysis and needed financial assistance after which many celebrities came forward to support him.
"I am in the ICU… Very ill. Dialysis...Need your urgent money for dialysis", he wrote.
Actor Ashish Roy (Bond) is seriously ill, on dialysis and in the ICU. He has appealed for financial help on FB. I'm doing all I can to help. Can industry associations also help the ailing actor? @sushant_says@ashokepandithttps://t.co/d8qpAan1VK— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 19, 2020
Celebrities have been pouring in condolences on social media and also extended financial support to his family.
Gone too soon Bond #AshishRoy !! Rest in peace my friend 🙏🙏— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 24, 2020
Bond, Ashiesh Roy gone too soon. Rest well my friend.— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 24, 2020
RIP Chachu aka Ashiesh Roy what an amazing actor and a human being .... pic.twitter.com/mPZrWMhNbZ— Ssumier (@Ssumier) November 24, 2020
