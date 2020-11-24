'India Made 2,700 Ceasefire Violations', Pakistan Tells UNSC as Delhi Talks Nagrota Terror Attack

Islamabad’s accusation against New Delhi on Monday came hours after India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla briefed foreign envoys, including from the P-5 countries, and accused Pakistan of playing a role in carrying out cross-border terrorism in India in the wake of the 19 November Nagrota terror attack.

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram has accused Indian forces of violating the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement between the two neighbours 2,700 times so far in 2020 alone, resulting in the deaths of 25 civilians.

“This year alone, India has committed more than 2,700 ceasefire violations, resulting in deaths of 25 innocent people and serious injuries to more than 200 civilians”, said a statement signed by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi that was handed over to the Security Council by Islamabad’s representative Akram on Monday.

On the instructions of #GovOfPakistan, Today, I have handed over a letter from @SMQureshiPTI to the President of the #SC drawing attention to the recent developments in IIOJK.This letter is to be circulated as an official doc of the SC under agenda item:"India-Pakistan Question". pic.twitter.com/KzlqE3KgAF — Pakistan Permanent Representative to UN (@PakistanPR_UN) November 23, 2020

​Pakistan Army’s media wing claimed on Sunday that Indian shelling at a wedding party across the disputed Line of Control (LoC) had left 11 Pakistani civilians injured.

Last month, India accused Pakistan of violating the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement more than 3,800 times by October this year.

Monday’s communication from Islamabad to the Security Council, the 13th since the Indian parliament abolished the semi-autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir state in August last year, also accused New Delhi of accelerating “illegal steps” to carry out demographic changes in the region.

Islamabad has been accusing the Narendra Modi government of trying to alter the demography of the Muslim-majority region of Jammu and Kashmir through new domicile laws introduced earlier this year.

The latest set of Islamabad's allegations against New Delhi came on the same day as Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla briefed a group of foreign envoys, including those from the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, on the 19 November Nagrota terrorist attack in the Jammu and Kashmir union territory.

“Foreign Secretary briefed a select group of Heads of Missions on the planned terrorist attack in Nagrota district in Jammu which was foiled on 19th November and the implications of the incident on security, diplomacy and the battle against terrorism”, Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) sources said on Monday.

Shringla further told the envoys that Islamabad was planning the "biggest terrorist attack" on Indian soil since the strike in Kashmir's Pulwama district last year that left 40 Indian paramilitary troops dead. Sources said that India’s top diplomat also highlighted in his interaction the discovery of “Pakistan-origin” ammunition with the terrorists during the 19 November incident.

The Indian forces had foiled a reported major terror strike that was being planned by four suspected terrorists from Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), all of whom were gunned down in Nagrota.

Ties between the two South Asian neighbours have been particularly frayed since the Indian parliament voted to scrap Article 370 on Jammu and Kashmir last year. The abolition of the constitutional provision, which afforded semi-autonomous status to the erstwhile state, has been objected to both by Pakistan and China.

India, however, has consistently called matters related to Jammu and Kashmir its “internal decisions” and rejected external interference.