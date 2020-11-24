Netflix Series 'Delhi Crime' Based on Brutal Nirbhaya Gang Rape Bags Best Drama Emmy

During a visit to India in December 2019, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings expressed his appreciation for the kind of original content the country produces for the platform. At the time, Hastings revealed that Indian shows like "Sacred Games", "Little Things", and "Delhi Crime" gather massive global audiences.

Social networking platforms in India are full of praise on Tuesday for Netflix original series "Delhi Crime" which has bagged the 48th International Emmy Award in the best drama series category.

Directed by Richie Mehta, the seven-episode series was released in March 2019 and is based on the gut-wrenching 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape incident that shook India to its core.

A 23-year-old medical student was brutally raped by six men on a moving bus in Delhi while returning from a movie with a male friend at night before she and her friend were thrown out on the road without any clothes.

The episodes give a detailed account of how the investigations into the case were led by Chhaya Sharma, the Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police who cracked the affair and led to the arrest of the six culprits – the bus driver, conductor, cleaner, and their friends.

"Delhi Crime" has now become India's first web series to have won the international award.

Hailing the emotionally sensitive show that "gave us the closure we needed in that case", Indian netizens are showering the cast and crew of the series with praise.

"Delhi Crime" actors Shefali Shah and Adil Hussian also shared their ecstatic excitement with fans on social media.

Delhi Crime #DelhiCrime wins the Emmy @iemmys International Awards for Best Drama. Congratulations @RichieMehta unmatchable @ShefaliShah dearest @rajeshtailang and whole team Big Big Congratulations! 😁😁😁😁💥💥💥💥💥 — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) November 23, 2020

DelhiCrime just won the International Emmy for best Drama series!



Sensitive, engaging & compelling storytelling! We should be proud of the creative gem. pic.twitter.com/dCQJYd115W — Madhu (@madmohan_madhu) November 24, 2020

Congratulations Adil Sir and the entire team of #DelhiCrime. One of the best. https://t.co/1rp0NVkmVe — Harish S #DestroyTheAadhaar #BanDigitalElections (@hash62) November 23, 2020

India has also bagged awards in the Best Actor category with Arjun Mathur who charmed viewers in a wedding-planning-based show titled "Made in Heaven" and for the Best Comedy series with a new age "Sex in the City" kind of show titled "Four More Shots Please".

Last year, after revealing that Indian shows are enjoyed by global viewers, Netflix's CEO also noted that the platform was going to invest $428 million to accelerate the production of original series from India. Competing with Netflix, Amazon Prime is also ramping up content production from India.

Earlier in July, Indo-American superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas teamed up with Amazon Prime in a multi-million dollar deal to represent a variety of South Asian content at the global level.