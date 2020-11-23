'Absolute Legend': B-Town Star Abhishek Bachchan Bids Adieu to Veteran WWE Wrestler The Undertaker

As millions of fans across the world bid farewell to veteran WWE wrestler The Undertaker aka Mark Callaway on his retirement, Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan, who grew up watching the legend savaging his opponents in the wrestling ring, has also joined the growing chorus.
Calling The Undertaker an "absolute legend", Abhishek Bachchan shared a GIF in which the wrestler can be seen emerging from smoke, making him recall his teenage days and being in absolute awe.
Remember as a young teenager seeing this for the 1st time and being in absolute awe! Since then, the whole world has been in awe!— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 23, 2020
Absolute LEGEND! #FarewellTaker @undertaker https://t.co/JmkbIVnKsu
The farewell ceremony took place on Sunday at a WWE Survivor Series event held at the Amway Centre in Orlando, Florida, and witnessed virtually by millions of fans.
The Undertaker stepped inside the ring for his "Final Farewell" and gave an emotional speech.
"For 30 long years, I've made that slow walk to this ring and have laid people to rest time and time again. And now my time has come. My time has come to let The Undertaker rest in peace", he said.
I'm not crying, you're crying 😭... thanks for 30 years of memories Undertaker #FarewellTaker pic.twitter.com/mkaFA5pweU— Wombat_Mätt ✭ (@Wombat_Matt) November 23, 2020
