Drug Peddlers in India Allegedly Attack Anti-Narcotics Team in Mumbai

A team of India's federal agency the Narcotics Control Bureau was allegedly attacked by a group of drug peddlers in Mumbai on Monday, officials said.
"An NCB team had gone to nab a wanted peddler named Carry Mandis during which it was attacked. Two NCB personnel are badly injured", the Mumbai Police official told Sputnik on Monday.
The situation was brought under control by the state police.
"Carry Mandis and his three associates have been taken into custody and a case has been registered under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)", the officer said.
Over the last few months, the Indian film industry has been under the hammer over allegations of rampant drug use in the entertainment world.
The NCB has questioned several prominent actors and actresses in connection with drugs, while a few prominent personalities have been arrested as well.
