Register
14:02 GMT21 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Mouthwash

    Unilever's Mouthwash Formula, Which 'Reduces COVID Load by 99.9%', Introduced in India

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/15/1081234887_0:26:1921:1106_1200x675_80_0_0_a7d239acb02e21cd644248b1dddb9b81.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202011211081234585-unilevers-mouthwash-formula-which-reduces-covid-load-by-999-introduced-in-india/

    Although India has been reporting a steady fall in the number of fresh COVID-19 infections over the past week, the situation is particularly troubling in major cities, specifically the capital Delhi.

    Global consumer goods giant Unilever will launch its new mouthwash formula to India next month because the mixture apparently reduces the COVID load by 99.9 percent in 30 seconds, the Anglo-Dutch company said on Saturday.

    "This technology will be brought to India by Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) in Pepsodent Germicheck Mouth Rinse Liquid,” it said.

    Glyn Roberts, Head of Unilever Oral Care R&D (Research and Development), said in a statement on 12 November that the results of the study were a “promising step” to understanding how mouthwashes could help to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

    “The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose, which has been detected before, during, and after the acute phase of illness, as well as in asymptomatic cases,” said Roberts. “Therefore, reducing the viral load in the mouth could help to reduce transmission,” he added.

    Roberts added that the company was “committed” to making available CPC-based products in as many countries as possible in coming days.

    Unilever, however, cautioned that the new mouthwash doesn’t cure a person of the virus.

    Earlier this week, researchers at Cardiff University claimed in a study entitled "The Virucidal Efficacy of Oral Rinse Components Against SARS-CoV-2 In Vitro", that mouthwash can eradicate coronavirus within 30 seconds of being exposed to it in a laboratory setting.

    “Though these mouthwashes very effectively eradicate the virus in the laboratory, we have yet to see if they work in patients and this is the point of our ongoing clinical study. It is important to point out that the study won’t give us any direct evidence on viral transmission between patients, that would require a different type of study on a much larger scale. The ongoing clinical study will, however, show us how long any effects last, following a single administration of the mouthwash in patients with Covid-19”, Professor David Thomas from Cardiff University said. 

    The report has yet to be peer reviewed.

    India’s COVID tally exceeded the 9 million mark on Saturday, according to official data from the federal health ministry. The South Asian country’s COVID-caseload is the second highest globally, with only the US doing worse. More than 130,000 Indians have succumbed to the virus since it first surfaced on 30 January in southern Kerala state. Only the US and Brazil have reported more deaths than India.

    Related:

    Is India Headed for Stronger Second Wave of COVID Infections Than West Amid Festive Cheer?
    'Innate Immunity': US Top Infectionist Fauci Tells Kids Not to Worry About Santa Spreading COVID
    Armenia Receives Samples of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V
    Tags:
    Unilever, India, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman paddles on the shores of the AtlanticOcean in Saint Jean de Luz, southwestern France, Wednesday, 18 November 2020. France's health minister says the country is progressively getting back in control of its resurgent coronavirus epidemic but warns that it will quickly flare again if people start ignoring lockdown rules.
    This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 November
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse