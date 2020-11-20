Register
13:30 GMT20 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Ailing Indian Venture of UK Telecom Firm Gets $2 Bln Lifeline from US Investment Firm: Reports

    © AP Photo / Martin Meissner
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107584/84/1075848439_0:191:2960:1856_1200x675_80_0_0_b4bf3c25f6bc6689e6807595ff441100.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202011201081219601-ailing-indian-venture-of-uk-telecom-firm-gets-2-bln-lifeline-from-us-investment-firm-reports/

    Losing customers and revenues to competitors, Vodafone's Indian arm, Vodafone Idea, had faced challenges for the past year. The company even indicated in December last year that if the situation does not improve, it may have to shut up shop.

    A consortium led by US-based capital management firm Oaktree Capital Management has proposed investing $2 billion in Vodafone Idea, an Indian joint venture between India's Aditya Birla Group and Britain's Vodafone, a section of local media reported late Thursday night. 

    This is one of the major fund-raisings by the business which had announced plans last month to raise at least $3.42 billion. Unveiling the plan, the company said the investment will be raised in the next three months via a mixture of debt and equity. 

    © AP Photo / Martin Meissner
    After Pompeo Calls Jio 'Clean' Airtel, Vodafone Idea Begin Foraying Beyond Huawei & ZTE

    Reportedly, neither Vodafone-Idea nor Oaktree responded to media queries on the issue.  

    Vodafone Idea has faced massive losses over the past year, thanks to competition from major Indian players Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. 

    The company reported a loss of $988.7 million in the three months from July to September of this financial year (April 2020 to March 2021). In the same period a year earlier, the loss was much greater at $6.97 billion. The company has debt of $15.75 billion and a deferred statutory liability worth $12.6 billion to be paid to the Indian government.

    In November last year, Vodafone’s global chief executive Nick Read said its India operations are on the brink of collapse because of “unsupportive regulations and excessive taxes”. 

    © AP Photo / Martin Meissner
    British Telco Vodafone Rebrands Itself in India; Expected to Invest $8.7 Bln, Raise Over $3.4 Bln

    Read later wrote an apology to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that some of the coverage of his statement was distorted.

    Immediately after Read's statement, Indian industrialist and chairman of Vodafone Idea Kumar Mangalam Birla said the company would have to close down if the government did not lend the ailing telecom sector a helping hand. 

    © AP Photo / Martin Meissner
    Cash-Strapped Vodafone Idea Lays Off 1,500 Staff Members in India: Report

    Since then one of the major issues concerning the statutory dues payable by the telecom firms to the Indian government has been settled by the Supreme Court of India.

    The court has allowed a payment of $20 billion to be staggered over the next 10 years.  

    © AP Photo / Martin Meissner
    British Telecom Firm Vodafone Wins $2.73 Billion Tax Arbitration Case Against Indian Government

    On the $3 billion tax dispute between Vodafone and the Indian government, the Permanent Court of Arbitration at the Hague ruled in favour of the telecom firm. The Indian government has yet to decide its course of action. 

    Tags:
    Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Indians, India, US, Vodafone, telecom, British history, British experts
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets a child while sitting in a Santa Claus bubble as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, 13 November 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS
    How COVID-19 Won't Steal Christmas: Santa's Ingenious Tricks to Save Pandemic-Marred Holiday Season
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse