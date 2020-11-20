Forest Rangers Rescue Female Elephant from 50-Foot Deep Well in Indian State of Tamil Nadu - Video

Forest rangers in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu rescued a female elephant, which fell into a 50-foot deep open well in Dharmapuri district on Thursday, a senior forest services officer revealed today.
After hours of rescue efforts, the elephant was saved by the forest team. The guards also kept feeding the pachyderm to keep its spirits high.
This is how yesterday female elephant from Dharmapuri, TN was rescued. Which fell in open well. After hours of operation, which included supplying food also, the elephant is rescued by forest team. It was a 50 feet deep well. And credits to the elephant also for her will. @ANI pic.twitter.com/aBAabHcM1I— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 20, 2020
Kaswan, a top official of India’s elite service tasked with implementing the National Forest Policy, said the strenuous rescue operation involved meticulous planning to safely deliver the elephant out of the deep well.
It was 15 hour long rescue. Here at a glance. From planning, getting down, crowd management, keeping elephant alive & hydrated and then finally bringing her out safely. Elephant needs appreciation as well for cooperating. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/nrFGHJ6qqT— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 20, 2020
It took a complete day for the forest staff to rescue the female elephant from 50 feet deep well. Every such rescue is a unique case where strategy is adopted based on circumstances.
Kudos to all involved in this one.
According to the latest data available, a total of 75 elephants died in 2018, while 373 died between 2015 and 2018.
During 2014-2019, a total of 2,300 people in India were killed by elephants, the Environment Ministry stated in response to a question in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of India's parliament, in June, 2019.
