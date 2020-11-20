Whhaaat! Lizard Wearing A Mask? Netizens Find It Unbelievable Until It Trends Online

A Twitter user from Puerto Rico has shared some pictures of a golden pet lizard wearing a tiny mask and sitting on the shoulder of its owner at a shop.
Astonishing all viewers, the post has gone viral with more than 59.7K retweets and 461K likes.
Some called it the animal a “responsible little lizard” and many commented, “if this lizard can wear a mask so can you.”
Holy shit pic.twitter.com/cLLcjemqBl— the ass slinging slasher l OF (@xxxmenstruacion) November 16, 2020
Many netizens couldn’t refrain from sharing funny memes and pictures of animals wearing a mask.
November 17, 2020
I'm pretty proud that my little man kept his mask on for 5 seconds longer than any anti-masker. pic.twitter.com/HuaebxRLG4— if all lives matter, fight 4 equality & wear a 😷 (@notquiteluddite) November 17, 2020
Can never be too careful. pic.twitter.com/Xm6XhX52wZ— Dan Cohen (@dancohen2) November 17, 2020
wow so my idea wasnt original 😔 pic.twitter.com/BpPdDt6q2B— 🍂banana🍂 (@banana_bruh) November 17, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)