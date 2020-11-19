Seven-Year-Old 'Corona' Store in India Sees Surge in Business, Shoots to Fame Due to Its Name

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused businesses to suffer worldwide, coping with staff lay-offs and even some bankruptcies. But for one businessman situated at India’s Kottayam City in Kerala state, it has turned out to be a boon and is making moolah.

A store named “Corona” selling plants and garden materials in the Indian city of Kottayam in Kerala state has shot to fame due to its name’s correlation to the coronavirus, which has taken the world by storm and caused a lot of devastation.

When George started his business seven years ago and named it ‘Corona’, never in his wildest dreams did he think that one day people would relate it to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, the term 'corona' means 'crown' in Latin; hence he named his shop the same as he deals with decorative gardening products that add charm to the living space.

Decked with beautiful plants and lamps, his Corona store has not only managed to grab a lot of attention due to its name, but it is also getting a lot of customers who flock to buy some plants, leading to an increase in his business.

Reaping benefits out of this twist of fate, George told ANI news agency, “Due to the association of my shop's name to the coronavirus pandemic, I am seeing more and more visitors coming in daily. My business is flourishing because of this."

​Looking at Corona store trend on Indian social media, one netizen commented, “There is also Corona bus in India, and of course, Corona Beer, Corona remedies. (sic)”

Another netizen took to social media to share a picture of a university named Corona.

