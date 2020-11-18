One Indian Soldier Killed, Two Injured as Avalanche Hits Army Post in Jammu and Kashmir

A soldier has been killed and two others injured after an avalanche hit an army post in India's Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a senior army official, the snow hit the Roshan post in the Tangdar sector of the Kupwara district on Tuesday night, sweeping away three men.
"All of the injured soldiers were immediately rescued and rushed to the Kupwara hospital where one among them succumbed to his injures. The deceased soldier has been identified as Rifleman Nikhil Sharma (25) of the army 7 Rashtriya Rifles while two other soldiers, identified as Ramesh Chand and Gurvinder Singh, are undergoing treatment", the army official said.
According to the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir, they had issued a warning in view of the snowfall which started last Saturday and continued until Monday.
"Due to the snowfall, several highways are closed in the Jammu and Kashmir union territory. With the winter season underway, more highways are expected to be shut down", a state official revealed.
