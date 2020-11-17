Register
    Souparnika Nair

    'To Get to Your Goal, You Have to Have Your Heart in It': Britain's Got Talent Star Souparnika Nair

    © Photo : Souparnika Nair
    India
    by
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/11/1081194019_0:48:1201:723_1200x675_80_0_0_aecebaa8a66cc446b124348f82f975d4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202011171081192496-to-get-to-your-goal-you-have-to-have-your-heart-in-it-britains-got-talent-star-souparnika-nair/

    At 9, Indian singer Souparnika Nair became the youngest star of "Michael McIntyre's Big Show" in 2019. When she made it to the semi-finals on "Britain's Got Talent" in September, she won millions of hearts with her melodious voice. Though she didn't win the talent show, it still gave her the experience of a lifetime and a boost to her singing.

    UK-based Indian singer Souparnika Nair left everyone blown away by her melodious voice as she became a singing sensation after her stint on Britain's Got Talent (BGT) 2020.

    Not just the show's judges and the audiences, but many Indian celebrities including actor Mohanlal, singer K.S. Chithra, Oscar-winner music maestro A.R. Rahman, and author-politician Shashi Tharoor were impressed and praised her on social media. 

    Born in Kerala's Kollam, Souparnika, along with her mother Renjitha Chandran, a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, and father Dr Binu Nair, an oncologist and Carnatic vocalist, moved to the UK in 2014 when she was four years old. They saw a spark in her for singing and decided to hone her skills. Since that moment there's been no looking back.

    Souparnika has spoken to Sputnik about the biggest moment of her life, her experience on BGT, and much more.


    Sputnik: You have become a singing sensation since Britain's Got Talent (BGT). How does it feel to be famous at such a young age?

    Souparnika Nair: It is a great feeling to get recognised by people from various parts of the world. People from within the UK and abroad send messages to me and I feel lucky to have received lovely comments from Michael McIntyre (UK-based comic star), Simon Cowell (music mogul), and A.R. Rahman.

    Sputnik: How was your experience on BGT? 

    Souparnika Nair: It was amazing. Since I was five, I've been watching BGT and I've always dreamt to get onto that stage and sing my heart out. When I made it on the stage, I felt pure joy and happiness that I'd made it onto one of the most famous television shows. It is nerve-wracking and exciting when the spotlight is on you and to perform in front of a huge crowd but once the audience starts to cheer, I feel so much relaxed. Getting a standing ovation for my performance was a cherry on the cake. 

     

    Sputnik: What was the most challenging part for you?

    Souparnika Nair: Seeing the judges (Simon Cowell, actress Amanda Holden, singer Alesha Dixon, and comedian David Walliams) in real life was a dream come true. But to perform in front of them was quite nerve-wracking as well as I had to show them what I'd got.

    I overcome my nervousness by taking deep breaths before the performances, that method always seems to help me on stage. The semi-final round was tough as I had to keep up with the expectations and I believe that I did do it.

    Sputnik: When did your singing journey begin?

    Souparnika Nair: When I was about four or five years old, the movie called "Frozen" was an instant hit, and with it came the popular song "Let it go", which I used to sing for hours at a time. It was my favourite song at that age. That's when my parents noticed that I had quite an interest in singing and decided to take me for some lessons to see if I wanted to continue.

    Sputnik: Who has been your inspiration in singing?

    Souparnika Nair: My main inspirations were mainly my parents who encouraged me to never give up and continue learning music, but I also had many other idols who I'm inspired by such as Doris Day, Patsy Cline, Freddie Mercury, Frank Sinatra, Christina Aguilera, Adele. Those are just a few who I look up to.

    Sputnik: Did it disappoint you that you couldn't win BGT?

    Souparnika Nair: Not at all! All the other contestants were very talented and the competition was tough, but I didn't feel any pressure as I tried to enjoy every moment. This is a big show, a big stage to showcase the various talents to the world. Being able to perform at the London Palladium for the audition and then the semi-finals, both were real blessings as millions of people watched these performances. 

    Sputnik: What was your biggest learning experience? 

    Souparnika Nair: To get to your goal, you have to have your heart in it and you should be willing to spare any second for what you want to do. You also have to work hard and with luck, you will hopefully reach what you want to achieve.

    Sputnik: What are your dreams and aspirations? 

    Souparnika Nair: I want to be a singer, as that is what I mainly want to be when I'm older. But I'd love to be an archaeologist or a scientist or maybe even a career to study crystals and minerals as I have a collection of them. 

    Votre message a été envoyé!
