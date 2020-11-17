Meet Police Officer Mohita Sharma Who Became Millionaire Overnight on TV Show Kaun Banega Crorepati

Thirty-year-old Mohita Sharma's life changed overnight when she became a millionaire by winning INR 10 million ($134,354) on India's biggest television show "Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 12" hosted by legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.
In the pre-cap of the episode, which has gone viral on social media, Sharma can be seen sitting in the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan and answering the big question leading her to become a millionaire.
"Irrespective of the money I win, when I sleep at night, I should feel content about the game I played", she told Amitabh Bachchan.
Just one step away from winning the jackpot, the audience is excited and glued to the show to see if she answers the last question and takes home INR 70 Million ($940,872).
Serving the nation as an IPS officer and also taking care of her household, Sharma's journey caught everyone's attention and also left the megastar impressed.
Hailing from the Kangra district in the state of Himachal Pradesh, Sharma is currently posted in Bari Brahmana, Jammu and Kashmir, as an Assistant Superintendent of Police.
She is married to Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Rushal Garg who too tried his luck at making it to the "KBC" hot seat.
Giving credit to the college principal who motivated her to take up civil services, Sharma shared on the show that she used to think the civil services was a fancy job profile, but not now.
After becoming one, she aspired to change people's minds about how they view police officers and not be afraid to approach them.
