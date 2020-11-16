'Egregious Example of State-Sponsored Terrorism': Indian Foreign Minister Hits Out at Pakistan

Last week, Pakistan claimed it would present evidence to the United Nations and other international bodies of India’s involvement with militant activities against Islamabad. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi made the claim after the armies of the two countries engaged in a cross-border firefight on the eve of Diwali.

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has slammed Pakistan, without directly naming it, saying that Delhi has in its "immediate neighbourhood" an “egregious example of state-sponsored terrorism”.

Speaking at an event, Jaishankar said, “As regards terrorism, the era of 'not my problem' came to an end in 9/11 but it is yet to produce a wholehearted international collaborative effort. We have, in our immediate neighbourhood, a particularly egregious example of state-sponsored cross-border terrorism”.

The minister added that India’s goal is a “comprehensive convention”.

“World is becoming aware of [the] global nature of international terrorism. Our relentless efforts kept it in [the] spotlight, bringing out related aspects like terror finance, radicalisation and cyber recruitment. Our goal is a comprehensive convention and we will not rest till that happens”, Jaishankar pointed out.

Jaishankar’s comments came a day after the Indian External Affairs Ministry gave a dressing down to Pakistan on its claims that it has evidence that India is using its soil for terror activities against Islamabad, and that it would submit proof to the United Nations and other international organisations.

“The press conference was a deliberate attempt on the part of the Pakistani establishment to shift focus from its internal political and economic failures. It also seeks to justify cross-border terrorism, including ceasefire violations and infiltration across the LoC and IB (International Border)”, said Anurag Srivastava, a spokesperson for the Indian External Affairs Ministry.

On Saturday, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said during a press conference, “Islamabad has irrefutable evidence to the world to demonstrate the Indian state's direct sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan that has resulted in the deaths of innocent Pakistanis".