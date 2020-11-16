India's Wholesale Inflation Up for Third Month in a Row, Gov't Data Reveals

India's wholesale price inflation (WPI) is up for a third consecutive month at 1.48 percent for October, according to data released by the Indian Commerce Ministry on Monday.
At this level, the WPI is also at the highest in the last eight months. WPI inflation in September was 1.32 percent.
According to the data, manufactured products pushed up wholesale price inflation.
"Manufactured products that have witnessed increase in prices, are manufacture of food products, textiles, wearing apparel, chemicals and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, and medicinal and botanical products", said the government in a release.
"The rate of inflation based on the WPI Food Index decreased from 6.92% in September 2020 to 5.78% in October 2020", the release added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)