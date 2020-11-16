Seven Killed as Vehicle Plunges Into Stream in India's Himachal Pradesh

Seven people have been killed and one injured as a result of a roadway accident. The vehicle they were travelling in plunged into the Suketi Khad stream near the Pullghrat area in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh at 3 a.m. on Monday.
Himachal Pradesh: Seven killed, one injured after a vehicle fell down in Suketi Khad water stream near Pullghrat area of Mandi district at around 3 am today pic.twitter.com/aGXB40GXny— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020
According to the local police, six people died on the spot, while one succumbed to their injuries after being taken to a local government hospital.
Indian Prime Minister Modi expressed his grief at the news of the incident and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.
हिमाचल प्रदेश के मंडी में सड़क हादसे की खबर से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। सरकार राहत और बचाव कार्य में जुटी हुई है। इस दुर्घटना में मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं और घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं : PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 16, 2020
PM Modi tweeted, "Deeply saddened due to the road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. The government is carrying out relief operations. I extend my deep condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured".
