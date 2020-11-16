Register
07:52 GMT16 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Handcuffs

    Police Arrest Man Accused of Throwing Acid at Girlfriend, Attempting to Burn Her Alive in India

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107688/94/1076889494_0:181:1920:1261_1200x675_80_0_0_eb088751696eec7fdc158ad729053c20.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202011161081178020-police-arrest-man-accused-of-throwing-acid-at-girlfriend-attempting-to-burn-her-alive-in-india/

    According to a National Crime Record Bureau report in January of this year, a total of 240 cases of acid attacks were witnessed in 2018 in India. The Indian state of West Bengal topped the list, accounting for half of the total cases along with Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

    A man accused of throwing acid at a woman and attempting to burn her using petrol in the Neknur area of the Beed district in the Indian state of Maharashtra has been arrested, according to the state's home minister. 

    "The accused has been arrested. Directions have been given that the matter be tried in a fast-track court so that the guilty be given [the] strictest of punishments. I am personally looking into the matter", Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said.

    Indian news channel, NDTV, reported quoting police, that the incident had taken place on 13 November. After the incident, the woman was admitted to a hospital. She, however, succumbed to her injuries. 

    Indian media outlets also reported that a first information report (FIR) under the Indian Penal Code had earlier been registered and a team to probe the matter had been deployed. 

    According to the police, the incident took place on late Friday night, when 25-year-old Avinash R. Rajure and 22-year-old Savitra D. Ankulkar were riding on a two-wheeler from Pune.

    "They were going to their home in the Shelgaon village in Nanded, district, for Diwali celebrations. En-route on the 450-kms journey, around 2 a.m. on Saturday, the accused Rajure stopped his vehicle at a desolate spot on the Yellamb Ghat region and attacked the victim", Laxman Kendre, a police official at the Neknur Police Station, told Indian news agency IANS.

    The official further told the Indian media that the accused first attempted to strangle the victim but she fought back. He then reportedly attacked her with acid. After that he used petrol in the bike to immolate the victim before pushing her into a ditch.

    Police said the girl's muffled whimpers were heard by a shephard tending to his flock on Saturday afternoon after which they were informed and took the victim to a nearby government hospital. 

    "She had sustained 50 percent burn injuries due to the acid and the petrol fire", Kendre told IANS.

    The girl breathed her last on Sunday morning. A preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused and victim stayed together in Pune as live-in partners.  

    Related:

    Sex Scandals, Rapes Begin Reappearing Just Days After India Enters 1st Phase of Unlock
    India’s Congress Party Demands Removal of State Official for Cremating Rape Victim’s Body
    Accused in India's Hathras 'Gang Rape' Blame Victim's Mother, Brother for Killing the Girl
    Tags:
    Maharashtra, acid attack, Crime, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian-Style Windsurfing in Freezing Cold Siberia
    Russian-Style Windsurfing in Freezing Cold Siberia
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse