Register
17:06 GMT15 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian flag

    New Delhi Rebuffs Islamabad's 'Proof' of Indian Support to Militant Groups

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 13
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106985/91/1069859116_0:308:6016:3692_1200x675_80_0_0_2fcc683b1b1e541db3117e9f3aa40e3b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202011151081174248-new-delhi-rebuffs-islamabads-proof-of-indian-support-to-militant-groups/

    On Saturday, 14 November, Pakistan claimed it would present evidence to the United Nations and other international bodies that India has been involved with militant organisations on its soil. The claim was made by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi after the armies of both countries engaged in cross-border firing on the eve of Diwali.

    India on Sunday rubbished Pakistan’s attempt to accuse New Delhi of supporting militant groups in the country. A spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement termed it as “yet another futile anti-India propaganda exercise”.

    The spokesman said that the so-called claims of "proof" against India “are fabricated and represent figments of imagination”.

    On Saturday, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told media that Islamabad has "irrefutable evidence to the world to demonstrate the Indian state's direct sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan that has resulted in the deaths of innocent Pakistanis".

    “The press conference was a deliberate attempt on the part of the Pakistani establishment to shift focus from its internal political and economic failures. It also seeks to justify cross-border terrorism, including ceasefire violations and infiltration across the LoC and IB (International Border)”, retorted Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson for India’s External Affairs Ministry.

    He reminded Islamabad of a statement by Prime Minister Imran Khan admitting the presence of 40,000 terrorists on its soil and a statement by Science and Technology Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in parliament about the “involvement and success of Pakistan, led by its Prime Minister in the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Indian soldiers were martyred”.

    11 people, including six civilians, four army soldiers, and a member of India’s border guards were killed and over 20 injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan's Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in four districts of Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on Saturday.

    In retaliatory fire by Indian troops, six persons, including a solider, were killed in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

    Tensions along the India-Pakistan border have been simmering ever since the armed forces of the two nations were on the verge of a conflict in early 2019 after 40 Indian troops were killed by a suicide bomber in the Pulwama district in southern Kashmir.

    India hit back by bombing alleged terror camps in Balakot, which was retaliated against by Pakistan by shooting down an Indian fighter plane.

    Things further escalated between the two South Asian countries after India withdrew the autonomy of the region in August 2019 and split it into two federally administered territories.

    Since then, troops from both countries have been engaged in frequent cross-border fighting in the disputed Kashmir region.

    According to Indian Army sources, 4,052 ceasefire violations by Pakistan have been reported in 2020 alone, of which 128 took place in November.

    Kashmir has long been a flashpoint between the nuclear-capable neighbours, as both claim the entire territory as their own, while administering it in parts.

     

    Related:

    Video of People in Pakistan Cheering Killer of Bank Manager Over Alleged Blasphemy Goes Viral
    Pakistan Army Claims One Person Killed, Three Injured by Indian Troops' Cross-Border Fire
    At Least 11 Indians Killed in Pakistan Cross-Border Shelling
    Tags:
    Imran Khan, Islamabad, Pakistan, Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian-Style Windsurfing in Freezing Cold Siberia
    Russian-Style Windsurfing in Freezing Cold Siberia
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse