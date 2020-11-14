Register
09:26 GMT14 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Illuminated Akshardham temple is seen on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, amidst the spread of COVID-19, in Gandhinagar, India, November 13, 2020.

    Top Hindu Organisation Warns of 'Backlash' as Indian Dalit Groups Call for Diwali Boycott

    © REUTERS / AMIT DAVE
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1081164230_0:51:3072:1779_1200x675_80_0_0_bc262ab100401f9848fc8702c44395f5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202011141081153614-top-hindu-organisation-warns-of-backlash-as-indian-dalit-groups-call-for-diwali-boycott/

    The Hindu festival of Diwali marks the mythological homecoming of Lord Rama after 14 years in exile. Among some Hindus in the southern states, Diwali is celebrated to mark the killing of mythological demon Naraksura by Lord Krishna, another Hindu god.

    Diwali, perhaps the best-known Hindu festival, is celebrated annually by people of all faiths in India, a country known for its cultural and religious diversity. But this time, a group of Dalits (scheduled castes once known as "untouchables") has decided to boycott this festival's celebrations. 

    India’s 200 million-strong Dalit community is an “integral part” of Hindu religion and attempts to “misguide” them will trigger a strong backlash from the country's Hindus, top religious organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has told Sputnik.

    “Those who are trying to divide the Hindu religion on Diwali will face a strong response from the Hindus. Diwali is the festival of every Indian,” said Vinod Bansal, the national spokesperson of VHP.

    The VHP is an ideological ally of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and allegedly played a prominent role in the demolition of Babri mosque in the Indian city of Ayodhya in 1992.

    “Everyone knows that the opposition is trying to whip up artificial fears in the minds of the Dalit population. The Dalits have remained socially and economically backward despite the Congress party staying in power for 70 years,” remarked Bansal.

    Dalits and Ancient Hindu Mythology  

    Citing the Hindu epic Ramayana, the VHP official further remarked on the role of the sage Valmiki, who had originally composed Ramayana, in the Hindu god Lord Rama’s victory over the mythological demon King Ravana. Diwali is celebrated annually by Hindus also to mark the victory of Rama over demon King Ravana, which has been documented in the Ramayana.

    Composed between 500 to 100 BC, Valmiki is thought of as an ancestor by many members of India’s Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) community.

    “Diwali is incomplete without the participation of Dalits, Valmikis,” Bansal stressed.

    Diwali
    © Sputnik / Shweta Sharma
    Pandemic Blues: Flagging Sales Rob Potters & Clay Lamp Craftsmen of Diwali's Lustre
    The VHP leader's remarks came in response to calls by several Dalit outfits in the country to boycott the Diwali festivities this year as a symbol of protest against rising cases of violence against members of India’s Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities.

    In ancient Hindu religious texts, Dalits are classified as people belonging to the lowest layer of society.

    Critics of the Indian caste system blame the nationalist Hindu organisation Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP, for further promoting the caste system in the country in recent times, especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi first came to power in 2014.

    Dalits, an Integral Part of Hinduism

    An umbrella group of Dalit and allied outfits earlier this week had issued a call to boycott the Diwali festivities. Spearheaded by the Landless Conflict Committee, the appeal is in response to increasing instances of “harassment, exploitation and starvation” among Dalits.

    “Apart from unemployment and the exploitation of Dalits, the women in the community are facing unprecedented sexual crimes from supporters of the ruling party,” Delhi State Legislator Jaikishan, from the main opposition Congress party, told Sputnik.

    “Be it the Hathras gang-rape incident or many others, the Dalits are not being treated equally by the BJP and its supporters,” he complained, referring to the sexual assault and subsequent death of a 19-year-old girl allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Uttar Pradesh in September.

    Protesters display placards to condemn the alleged gang-rape and murder of a low-caste teenaged woman in Uttar Pradesh state during a candlelight vigil in Ahmedabad on October 6, 2020.
    © AFP 2020 / SAM PANTHAKY
    Casteists in BJP Think It’s Okay to Rape Dalits, Bhim Army’s Chief Says on Hathras Case
    The incident triggered protests across the country, with the opposition accusing the BJP of a cover-up to shield the accused since they hailed from the upper-caste. All the accused, however, were arrested.

    Bhumiheen Sangharsh Samiti, Reservation Bachao Andolan, Valmiki Jan Utsav Committee, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Veer Sena and All India Mazdoor Samiti are among other Dalit outfits that have endorsed the Diwali boycott call this year.

    ‘Why Should Dalits Celebrate Diwali’

    Professor Kancha Ilaiah, an anti-caste activist and the Director of the Centre for Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy at Hyderabad-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), opined the Hindus must “wholeheartedly” accept Dalits as part of their religion and accord them the same respect as they do to Brahmins, the upper caste priest community.

    “The problem is that Dalits are not defined as Hindus. That’s why you see many of them converting to Buddhism and Christianity. With the advent of Hindu nationalism, the Dalits have found themselves further marginalised from the mainstream,” the veteran academic told Sputnik.

    He further highlighted that many Dalits living in the southern, non-Hindi speaking states had been converting to Christianity to “escape from Hinduism”. “Many Dalits in Maharashtra state, on the other hand, have been converting to Buddhism,” he noted.

    Devotees light earthen lamps on the banks of the River Sarayu as part of Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya, India, India, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018
    © AP Photo / Rajesh Kumar Singh
    Indian City of Ayodhya Eyes Guinness World Record on First Diwali After Court Verdict - Photos
    He, however, said that northern Uttar Pradesh (one of the country's biggest states with a population of 237 million people), remains among a few exceptions, where a large section of Dalits still consider themselves as Hindus.

    “Once you start defining nationalism in the name of religion, the Dalits are by default marginalised,” reckoned Ilaiah, referring to the ideology of Hindu nationalism that has been openly espoused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders.

    The anti-caste activist further argued that he didn’t advocate the celebration of Diwali because it was a “celebration of violence”.

    In large parts of southern India, Diwali is celebrated to mark the killing of Naraksura by Lord Krishna, another Hindu God mentioned in the epic Mahabharata. Ilaiah argues that Naraksura wasn’t a demon as portrayed by “upper-caste” Hindus in the southern states.

    Related:

    Casteists in BJP Think It’s Okay to Rape Dalits, Bhim Army’s Chief Says on Hathras Case
    It Rains Gold In India Today As Hindus Commence 5-Day Diwali Festivities Starting With ‘Dhanteras’
    Indian City of Ayodhya Eyes Guinness World Record on First Diwali After Court Verdict - Photos
    Tags:
    Dalit, India, Diwali
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dancers Mariah Rivera (L) and Ashton Bray take a curtain call during the Fantasy show at Luxor Hotel & Casino on 9 November 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    This Week in Pictures: 7 - 13 November
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse