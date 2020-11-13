Pakistan Army Claims One Person Killed, Three Injured by Indian Troops' Cross-Border Fire

The Pakistani Army claims that one person was killed and three others injured in cross-border fire by Indian troops in the Rakhchirkri and Khanjar sectors, close to Line of Control (LoC) on Friday. A Pakistan Army spokesperson said the country's forces retaliated, firing at Indian posts.
The Pakistani Army claimed Indian troops targeted the civilian population with rockets and mortars.
#IndianArmy troops #CFV in Rakhchikri & Khanjar Sectors along #LOC targeting civil population with rockets & mortars in Tari Band & Samahni villages. 1 citizen embraced shahadat, 3 civilians incl 2 women got injured. #PakArmy responded effectively targeting Indian Army posts.— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 13, 2020
There was, however, no response from the Indian side.
The long-existing tensions between the two south Asian countries further escalated after India withdrew the autonomy Jammu and Kashmir state in August 2019 and split it into two federally administered territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
Since then, the troops of both countries have been engaged in frequent cross-border fighting in the disputed Kashmir region, which has long been a flashpoint between the nuclear-capable neighbours as both claim the entire territory as its own, while administering parts of it.
