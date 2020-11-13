Indian Netizens Ask Ex-US President Barack Obama to 'Apologise' for 'Insulting' Rahul Gandhi

In his new memoir called 'A Promised Land', the former US President Barack Obama has opened up about several political leaders from around the world. The book is expected to hit the stands on 17 November as a chronicle of Obama’s childhood and political rise, before talking about his historic 2008 campaign and first years in the White House.

In his upcoming book, former US President Barack Obama has mentioned two Indian politicians - Congress party politician Rahul Gandhi and former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh, according to the New York Times.

In the memoir, entitled 'A Promised Land', Obama has compared Rahul Gandhi to a "nervous" school student who looked eager to impress his teacher.

"Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who'd done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject," Obama says in his book, which is set to hit the shelves on 17 November.

The remarks about the Congress leader by the former US President didn’t go over well with many Indians and they are demanding that Obama 'apologise'.

Hello Mr. Barack Obama 😡



How dare to you send me this pic in my DM 😡

And how dare you to insult our #pappu



Pappu sirf india ka hi manoranjan kr skta h😤😤

Hm ise local se global tk nhi jane denge😡#माफ़ी_माँग_ओबामा @IN_CharlieHebdo pic.twitter.com/7e1SicINNh — INDIAN CHARLIE HEBDO (@IN_CharlieHebdo) November 13, 2020

True. Being an ideal husband, Obama has avenged that insult in his book. Still, not acceptable. #माफ़ी_माँग_ओबामा https://t.co/TenNx12Nhz — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) November 13, 2020

Rahul's mother Sonia Gandhi, head of India's main opposition party Congress, is also mentioned in the book: "....we are told of the handsomeness of men like Charlie Crist and Rahm Emanuel, but not the beauty of women, except for one or two instances, as in the case of Sonia Gandhi."

Former US Secretary of Defence Bob Gates and former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh both come across as having a kind of impassive integrity, the review mentions.

Obama, the first African-American president of the United States, visited India twice during his tenure - in 2010 and 2015.