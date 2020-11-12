India's Narcotics Control Bureau Reportedly to Question B-Town Actor Arjun Rampal on Friday

Earlier this week, India’s federal Narcotics Control Bureau raided Arjun Rampal’s home in Mumbai, as it continued its crackdown amid allegations of drug use in Bollywood. According to the reports, the agency recovered drugs from the actor’s residence.

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has been asked to appear before the country's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday; his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades has been summoned today.

Speaking to Sputnik, a senior NCB offical revealed that "Gabriella has been called again as the investigation is still not complete. Arjun has been told to appear before us on Friday."

Earlier this month, Gabriella’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB after reportedly recovering drugs from his apartment during a raid.

The agency has been on a raid spree since Saturday. It has conducted six raids in different parts of the city and detained half a dozen people.

Last week, it (NCB) had also conducted a raid at filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala’s house, after which his wife Shana Saeed was arrested. Nadiadwala was also questioned by the agency and hasn't been cleared of wrongdoing.

The Indian film industry has been under the microscope amid alleged drug use after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput prompted one of the biggest investigations in the film industry.

Several top actors have been questioned in the case over their alleged drug abuse, linked to Sushant’s death. The big Bollywood names which have been questioned so far include Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor.

Sushant was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his Mumbai resident on 14 June. Three federal agencies, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and the Enforcement Directorate are investigating different aspects of the actor’s death.