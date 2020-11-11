Indian Singer Rahul Vaidya Proposes to Actress Disha Parmar on Television, Fans in Frenzy

Singer Rahul Vaidya, a contestant on the most controversial reality television show 'Bigg Boss', an Indian version of Big Brother, has been locked up in a house for four months away from his family and loved ones. But this didn’t stop him from making the birthday of his beloved, the actress Disha Parmar, special.

The love story of singer Rahul Vaidya and Indian TV actress Disha Parmar took a beautiful turn today after he went down on his knees to propose to her on her birthday while he's locked up on television show "Bigg Boss".

In the pre-cap video of the episode which will air tonight, the singer can be heard saying: “Today is a very special day for me. There is a girl in my life who I've known for the past two years. Her name is Disha Parmar. I have never been so nervous. Disha, I think you are the most beautiful person in the world. I don't understand why it took me so long to ask will you marry me? I will be waiting for your answer.”

Holding a ring in his hand, Rahul can be seen wearing a white t-shirt which has written on it, “Disha Parmar, Will You Marry Me?” from red lipstick. His revelation that they're dating and his proposal has sparked off a frenzied response from two very different camps on social media. Some netizens are in awe at the whole episode and urging Disha to say yes to him, but many others are sceptical and have labelled it a plan to grab a lot of votes from the audience to sustain in the controversial reality show.