Kamala Harris Inspires All Women to 'Become Whatever They Want', Bollywood's Celina Jaitly Says

Bollywood actress and UN Equality Champion Celina Jaitly has been actively working to positively impact the world by advocating for climate change and LGBT rights. With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris projected to be president and vice president of the US Celina hopes for some big changes for a better world.

Since being projected to become the first woman, first woman of colour, and Asian-American to hold the position of US vice president, Kamala Harris has inspired millions of people all around the world, says Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly.

While many people have focused over her breaking the glass ceiling, the Bollywood actress and UN Equality Champion Jaitly sees this event as a big shift towards positive change in the world.

"Kamala Harris reflects the struggle and determination of every girl, every woman who stood for herself and the community despite being overlooked most of their life. She inspires millions of people, especially the women of colour around the world and aspires [sic] them to become whatever they want to be", Celina tells Sputnik.

Celina feels that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' projected win will give new hope to people for a better world and strengthen ties with India and other countries.

"India has bipartisan support in American politics. So, the Biden-Harris victory is likely to strengthen the ties. Biden's win will mean a multi-faceted benefit with potentially more favourable relationships, especially in terms of trade policies, pending visa issues, neutralising the issues with China for India", says Celina.

The actress, who has been a climate change advocate for a long time, is hopeful of the US returning to the Paris Agreement. The agreement is about boosting the global response to the climate change threat.

"If the US re-joins the Paris Agreement, India stands to gain a lot in leading the efforts against climate change", she adds.

Celina, the winner of the 2001 Miss India beauty pageant and runner-up at Miss Universe, went on to become a Bollywood actress and has worked in movies such as "Janasheen", "No-Entry","Golmaal Returns", and many others. As an activist, she continued her passion to work for various humanitarian causes and human rights as a UN Equality Champion and other initiatives.