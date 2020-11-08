Terrorist, Indian Security Forces Member Killed During 'Infiltration Bid' in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces officials recently revealed that infiltration attempts from Pakistan into the Kashmir Valley are likely to increase before the mountain passes are closed due to heavy snow, as the chances of crossing into the valley after that become minimal.

A member of India's paramilitary forces and a terrorist were killed when an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) was foiled in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday.

According to a senior official of India's security forces, a suspicious movement of unidentified persons was detected by a patrolling party of the army in the Machil sector.

"Our battalion had laid an ambush after receiving information about movement of terrorists in the area. During exchange of fire, one terrorist was neutralised", Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Border Security Force R. Muthu Krishnan said.

Suspicious move of unidentified persons detected by own patrolling party near LC fence at Machil Sector on night 7/8 Nov 20, 0100h.

Terrorists trying to infiltrate intercepted by own troops; contact established.

1 terrorist eliminated.

1 AK & 2 bags recovered.

Jt Op in progress. — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) November 8, 2020

​A BSF trooper identified as Sudip Sarkar also lost his life during the encounter, paramilitary force officials said in a statement, adding that they recovered one Kalashnikov assault rifle and two bags from the slain terrorist.

According to the Indian government, infiltration along the Line of Control with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir has decreased substantially due to the alertness of security forces personnel.

The Line of Control is the de facto border between India and Pakistan in the region of Kashmir. Last year, there were 130 infiltrations that took place and this year around 35 have been reported so far.