'Hope This Doesn't Come Back to Haunt India': Congress Leader Slams PM Modi for Cheering for Trump

On Saturday night, Indian Prime Minister Modi congratulated Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden on his "spectacular victory", writing "As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights".

A politician from India's main opposition party Congress, Manish Tewari, on Sunday slammed Narendra Modi in a Twitter post, reminding him that he had "cheered" for President Donald Trump during the Howdy Modi event in Houston after the Indian prime minister congratulated Joe Biden, the projected president-elect.

Tewari, a member of parliament and national spokesperson for the Indian National Congress, said that he hoped it does not come back "to haunt India".

"Never pick sides in the internal democratic processes of another nation", Tewari tweeted.

Howdy, Modi!’ | ‘Abki baar, Trump sarkar’: PM Modi cheers for Donald Trump in Houston - india news - Hindustan Times https://t.co/yHmf6hLfdb — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 8, 2020

During a visit to the US last year, the Indian prime minister pronounced a slogan — Ab ki Baar, Trump Sarkar — (This time, it will be a Trump government) at the Howdy Modi event.

Tewari's attack on Modi comes as Joe Biden is projected to become the 46th president of the United States.

Another Congress politician Hardik Patel also lashed out at the PM on Twitter:

Last year, our prime minister proclaimed on American soil "Ab ki Baar, Trump Sarkar". While it was a clear case of interference in another nations' internal affairs, I hope India and Indians do not have to pay the price of this misadventure under the Biden-Harris administration. — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) November 8, 2020

"I ask for forgiveness on behalf of 130 crore [1.3 billion] Indians and am certain that our nation and states will work earnestly with the new government of the United States of America", Patel tweeted.

Last month, another Congress leader, Kapil Sibal, also blasted Modi after Trump called India's air "filthy" as he defended his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord and lauded his actions with regard to reducing carbon emissions during the final presidential debate before the 3 November election. The Indian opposition politician described Trump's jabs as the "fruits of friendship".

On Saturday, Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Biden on his "spectacular victory" after major US media outlets projected the Democratic candidate as the winner of the presidential race.

Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/yAOCEcs9bN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

​He also sent his regards to Biden's VP pick, Kamala Harris, who has Indian roots.

Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Despite the projection, the vote count is still underway, while sitting President Donald Trump has pledged to challenge the outcome of the election in court, as he alleges that it was rigged.