India Successfully Performs First Space Launch in 2020

"#PSLVC49/#EOS01 Mission Accomplished. Thanks for your support !!!" the organisation tweeted.
Earlier in the day, the country's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Center for its 51st mission, carrying India's EOS-01 earth observation satellite along with nine foreign satellites. All of them successfully separated and entered their intended orbits.
#ISRO #PSLVC49/#EOS01 Mission Accomplished. Thanks for your support !!!.— ISRO (@isro) November 7, 2020
For details visit: https://t.co/WCSRAt55LY pic.twitter.com/744hssNr3z
#ISRO #EOS01— ISRO (@isro) November 7, 2020
All nine customer satellites successfully separated and injected into their intended orbit#PSLVC49 pic.twitter.com/rrtL3sVAI3
#EOS01 successfully separated from fourth stage of #PSLVC49 and injected into orbit#ISRO pic.twitter.com/2u5jBPGNQD— ISRO (@isro) November 7, 2020
Previously, India postponed its space launches scheduled for this year over the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Chandrayaan-3 lunar exploration mission that will take place in the first half of 2021.
