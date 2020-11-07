Watch Indian Man Gearing Up for Diwali Festivities With His 'Lit' Mask

A man named Dev Nath from the central Indian state of Chhatisgarh has decorated a face mask with colourful bulbs in the spirit of Diwali.
In a video, talking in his regional dialect of Bundelkhandi, Nath reveals that he himself had wired battery-powered LED light bulbs to add festive glam to his mask.
Watch this video of Nath sporting his own lit creation that has also now found its way to social media.
दीपावली स्पेशल मास्क आज ही लांच हुआ है Chattisgarhi sable badiha mast hey tor mask 🎭 ha Ga bhaiya ji 😜😜@ipskabra @Sunnythakur0005 @SUNILSh47172605 @Khyati29163344 @Priyank69031548 @prinkaldasdss @Pahadi_ladki23 @KunjariRath @Anchal19587850 @ActorThalaAjit1 @Vanshik36036255 pic.twitter.com/WzcuXQHmZX— Shyamdhangar@850gmail. Com (@Shyamdhangar852) November 7, 2020
