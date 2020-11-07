Register
07 November 2020
    Good Deed Gone Wrong: Delhi Police Book YouTuber Who Sensationalised Tiny Eatery on Fraud Charges

    India
    Last month, a small food place in Delhi's Malviya Nagar called "Baba ka Dhaba" went viral on social media after a YouTuber named Gaurav Wasan posted a video of its elderly owners wailing.

    An elderly couple that owns an eatery called "Baba ka Dhaba", has reached out to Delhi Police to register a complaint against a YouTuber whose video shot the tiny food shop to massive fame overnight.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Gaurav Wasan (@youtubeswadofficial) on

    On Saturday, the Delhi Police booked Gaurav Wasan to investigate the complaint lodged by Kanta Prasad, the 80-year-old owner of "Baba ka Dhaba", who accused the YouTuber of gobbling up a significant amount of the donation money by providing the bank details of himself and his family to people who wanted to help the elderly couple.

    "After we received a complaint, a preliminary inquiry was done and an FIR was registered under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation has been initiated", media reports quoted Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Delhi) as saying.

    This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance
    © Photo : Vasundhara Tankha Sharma/twitter
    'Broke My Heart': Aged Indian Food Vendor Breaks Down on Camera Over Earnings Slump Due to Lockdown

    Prasad lodged a complaint against Wasan on 31 October, nearly a month after a video of him tearfully recalling the days of the lockdown and narrating the tale of how the pandemic has affected the couple's income, went viral on social media.

    Soon after the video was posted, "Baba ka Dhaba" witnessed a heavy footfall. The elderly couple bagged customers, donations, and even free cataract operations because of Wasan's video. In fact, the couple were also extended proposals to turn their eatery into a full-fledged franchise.

    Following the news about Prasad lodging a police complaint against Wasan, the YouTuber uploaded videos to his Instagram handle handing over cheques of the donation money to the eatery's owners last week. Wasan also presented his bank statements in the video to prove that the money he received in donations was handed over to Prasad.

    View this post on Instagram

    We will be sharing the verified bank statement in our next post. Be positive 🙏

    A post shared by Gaurav Wasan (@youtubeswadofficial) on

    Now that the issue has reached the authorities, an investigation has been initiated.

    Meanwhile, netizens cannot stop pointing out the irony of Wasan's good deed going wrong:

