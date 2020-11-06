Massive Fire at Indian Daily's Godown in Uttar Pradesh State - Video

A massive fire broke out on Friday morning at a godown of Indian daily, Dainik Jagran, in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh state.
The Hindi-language newspaper has the biggest circulation in India and is the 17th most read paper in the world.
According to the chief fire officer of the district, Sunil Kumar Singh, the incident took place in Dasna area.
"Around 15 fire engines are at the spot and firefighters are trying to douse the flames," the officer said, adding that there were no casualties or injuries as yet and the cause of fire couldn't be ascertained immediately.
Pictures from the scene of the blaze show thick plumes of smoke billowing into the sky from the Indian daily's godown area:
Fire breaks out at factory in #Ghaziabad's Dasna, reports ANI pic.twitter.com/JN8DRXWCqK— TOI Noida (@TOINoida) November 6, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)