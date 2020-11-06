Register
08:34 GMT06 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    WhatsApp logo

    WhatsApp Follows Google with In-App Payment Feature in India Starting With 20 Mln Users

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105294/81/1052948145_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_7767f20288f98d97e21399a7c78984f5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202011061081043466-whatsapp-follows-google-with-in-app-payment-feature-in-india-starting-with-20-mln-users-/

    Since 2016, a large chunk of Indians have conveniently adopted ways of digital transactions facilitated by the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) systems. Regulated by the Reserve Bank of India, the mobile-only UPI allows India’s over 500 million internet users to process instant inter-bank money transfers in real-time.

    Following Google’s UPI platform, “Google Pay”, which has witnessed raging success in India, Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp on Friday announced that it is starting to roll out its own in-app digital payments feature in the country.

    Smartphone payments
    © CC0 / Pixabay
    All Things Digital: From Increasing E-Payments to Mobile-Based Censuses, India is Quite ‘Online’
    WhatsApp, which has over 200 million users in India, has begun to release the feature in a phased manner. To start with, 20 million WhatsApp users in India will get the payment feature in the first phase of its roll-out.

    The instant messaging app took to Twitter to share the official announcement just hours after the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) granted approval to WhatsApp to release its UPI-powered in-chat payments in the country. NCPI oversees the UPI payments infrastructure and monitors its functions. 

    ​“We’re excited to share that starting today, people across India can securely send money to friends and family through WhatsApp! We’ve received approval from Indian authorities, and payments is now available for all our users in India,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a video message, while noting that, “with UPI, India has created something truly special and is opening up a world of opportunities for micro and small businesses that are the backbone of the Indian economy. India is the first country to do anything like this.”

    WhatsApp Pay is working with five Indian banks – ICICI, HDFC, Axis Bank, Jio Payments Bank and the State Bank of India – on online transactions which will be facilitated by the payment feature.

    Early in 2018, WhatsApp began testing its payment feature with one million Indian users. Over the last two years, WhatsApp Pay has had to find its way out of a regulatory maze set up by various Indian authorities who had concerns over the security of user data.  

    NCPI’s nod to roll out the feature however, makes it evident that the government is satisfied with WhatsApp Pay’s policies and terms.

    To ensure that no single app processes over 30 percent of all monthly UPI transactions, NCPI is also working on norms to enforce a cap on all third party UPI apps including WhatsApp Pay and Google Pay, among many others.

    Netizens are thrilled by the rollout of WhatsApp pay: while the ones who have already gotten the feature are sharing screenshots, the others are awaiting their app update – Twitter is buzzing with reactions.

    ​I am from India and updated my whatsapp from play store just now, not able to see the payment options.. I am on Beta program is that the issue? Please advise. pic.twitter.com/qAdEuUjGtE

    ​A 2019 report by Indian firm Razorpay – which is also a UPI platform, said that these payment systems grew by a whopping 442 percent between 2018-2019 in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Delhi alone, indicating the positive status of its country-wide adoption. After being launched in 2016, the system has seen transactions worth $250 billion so far. 

    An Indian bank employee (L) explains to visitors about account transactions from a mobile phone with a Aadhaar or Unique Identification (UID) card during a Digi Dhan Mela, held to promote digital payment, in Hyderabad on January 18, 2017
    © AFP 2020 / Noah SEELAM
    Fearing Spread of COVID-19 From Currency Notes, India Promotes Digital Payments
    For India, the process of digitisation was kick-started in 2016, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped printing INR 1,000 ($14 approx.) and INR 500 ($7 approx.) banknotes, that comprised 86 percent of all banknotes circulating in the country, to stem corruption.

    Today, millions of small business owners including street-based vegetable and food vendors across the country use UPI payments in India – with just two requirements – a bank account and a smartphone.

    Tags:
    Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook, Facebook, facebook, Facebook, Facebook, Facebook, WhatsApp, WhatsApp, payments channel, digital payments, payments, payments, online, digital, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Post-Election Protests Flare Up in US
    Post-Election Protests Flare Up in US
    Social Media Standoff
    Social Media Standoff
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse