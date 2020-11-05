Nick Jonas Shares Photo of Karva Chauth Celebration as Priyanka Chopra Fasts for His Longevity

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who shares a deep bond of love with her hubby Nick Jonas, celebrated “Karva Chauth”, a Hindu festival, during which the wife fasts for a day for the long life of her significant other.

Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, singer Nick Jonas have left their fans in awe by sharing candid pictures as they celebrated their second Karva Chauth in Los Angeles.

With a tint of vermillion on her forehead, wearing Mangalsutra (the sacred thread of marriage) and dressed in a red ruffled saree paired with a golden spaghetti blouse, the actress looked gorgeous as she posed with Nick, with both romantically looking into each other’s eyes.

View this post on Instagram Happy Karva Chauth everyone. Blessed to have my beautiful wife home. A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Nov 4, 2020 at 10:09pm PST

In another photograph, she can be seen holding a silver platter and standing against the backdrop of a Lord Shiva idol.

“Wishing Happy Karwachauth to everyone celebrating. I love you Nick Jonas,” she captioned the picture.

Nick reciprocated by posting the same pictures on social media and wrote: "Blessed to have my beautiful wife home."

As per Karva Chauth tradition, Priyanka geared up to fast for her husband's longevity and prosperity.

The couple has been giving their fans relationship goals as they continue to demonstrate their love for each other on social media.