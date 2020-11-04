Nine Killed as Fire Engulfs Textile Factory in India's Gujarat - Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a message on Twitter sent his condolences for the deaths: "Anguished by the loss of life because of a fire in a godown in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected."

Nine people died and several were left wounded in Gujarat state's Ahmedabad city in India on Wednesday after a fire in a textile factory’s godown.

It’s the home-state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pictures from the tragedy show fire-fighters dousing the fire and rescuing people.

Nine dead, 6 injured in a major accident in #Ahmedabad where a cloth godown went up in flames near the Pirana dumpsite.



Of the six admitted to LG Hospital, four have burns injuries and two are in critical condition: RMO.



Fire fighting ops still underway.@ahmedabadmirror pic.twitter.com/JoFbYN7FZ5 — Brendan Dabhi (@BrendanMIRROR) November 4, 2020

અમદાવાદ: પીરાણા-પીપળજ રોડ પર કાપડના ગોડાઉનમાં આગ; 7ના મોત બેની હાલત ગંભીર

Massive fire in Cloth godown on Pirana-Piplaj road, death toll touches 7#Ahmedabad #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/K56hAc7Gx5 — Gujarat Samachar (@gujratsamachar) November 4, 2020

Speaking to Sputnik, Ahmedabad's Chief Fire Officer MF Dastoor said that the fire broke out around 12pm inside a godown in an industrial unit, located near Torrent power station in the city.

"Around 25 fire engines were rushed to the spot. The fire was so intense that the victims could not even escape from the godown. Initially, it seems as though a boiler blast caused the blaze and led to the collapse of two walls," Dastoor said.

The officer said that so far the firemen had been pulled out a total of 14 people from the rubble, and relief operations were still underway.

Fire officials are using machines to break concrete slabs and extricate the trapped people.

Police officials have called for an inquiry into this incident.