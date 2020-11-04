Register
12:01 GMT04 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives for his election night rally at the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan

    India’s Ruling Party Revels in Biden’s Losses, Trump Critics Concede His Popularity

    © REUTERS / Andrew Kelly
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/04/1080995049_0:0:3069:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_af9de7cb96d768af13855f52bc6fd4a5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202011041080989884-indias-ruling-party-revels-in-bidens-losses-trump-critics-concede-his-popularity/

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper’s visit to the subcontinent for the third round of 2+2 talks was the last major international engagement of the present Donald Trump administration. The official visit, a week before the 3 November vote, was viewed as a sign of Trump’s commitment to good ties with India.

    Vijay Chauthaiwale, a politician belonging to India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its foreign policy chief, took to Twitter on Wednesday soon after it became apparent that incumbent US President Donald Trump had clinched the battleground state of Florida. The southern state comprises 29 electorate votes in the 538-strong US Electoral College, the third highest after Texas and California.

    Chauthaiwale, who was a key figure behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Howdy Modi event in Houston last year, made no secret of where his loyalties lie.

    ​The BJP leader’s preference for Trump was shared by many Indian social media users, with most of them also staunch backers of PM Modi.

    ​Meanwhile, many well-known Indians who had hoped for a Democrat victory started grudgingly to admit that Trump enjoys great popularity among American voters.

    ​The reactions come against the backdrop of Trump strengthening his position in what is turning out to be a nail-biting presidential contest.

    In fact, Trump emerged as the bookie's favourite to clinch the Presidential race for the first time since 2 September, according to betting information site Odds Shark.

    Trump has already won the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Texas, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

    Biden, on the other hand, has won Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virginia, Vermont, New Mexico, New York, Colorado, the District of Columbia, New Hampshire, California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, Minnesota, Arizona and Maine. That leaves seven states stil to declare.

    According to the US Elections Project at the University of Florida, nearly 96 million American voters cast their ballot before election night.

    Related:

    Trump Neutral On Kashmir, Citizenship Law, Making Him Popular Among Indian-Americans, Say Analysts
    Trump Says Republicans in Confident Lead in Voting, Including in Florida, Other Swing States
    Bookies Revise Previous 50-50 Odds, Incline Towards Trump Over Biden in US Elections Betting
    Tags:
    India, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US elections
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Town moderator Tom Tillotson shows an empty ballot box for the US presidential election at Hale House at the Balsams Resort in the hamlet of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, US, 3 November 2020.
    US Presidential Election 2020: Last Campaign Events Held & First Ballots Cast
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse