'Radical Islamic Terrorism is Out to Turn Europe Into a Graveyard': Kangana Ranaut on Vienna Attack

The visuals of gunmen firing on people in the streets of Vienna on Monday evening has left many shocked and in fear. While many Bollywood celebrities have condemned the terror attack, actress Kangana Ranaut said Europe is now paying a huge price for its “indifference” and taking a “secular stand”.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s recent tweet on the Vienna terror attack has sparked a new storm on social media.

Condemning the attack, in which four people were reportedly killed and 22 injured, Kangana said that “Radical Islamic Terrorism is out to turn Europe into a graveyard”.

She slammed Europe for taking a ‘secular’ stand and being silent when the Islamic terror attacks that were taking place in India.

“When Delhi was burning, (and) Bangalore was reduced to ashes Europe didn’t say a word instead took a ‘secular’ stand and now Radical Islamic Terrorism is out to turn Europe into a graveyard. People know that you have to pay a huge price for Indifference… Can you? (sic),” she tweeted.

​Sharing the videos from the Vienna terror attack, Kangana has urged that the need of the hour is “to make a world free of radical Islamic terrorism”.

​Social media is abuzz with reactions to her tweet.

While som netizens pointed out that “Violence can never be justified!” others have said that showing condolence and sympathy towards victims is not enough. Everyone needs to be united and strong in their response, and demolish the countries that support terrorism.

Very true Kangana😊😊😊 Any nation across the globe displays such indifference to terrorist activities in any other country will have to pay heavy price in due course of time when that or those nations face the same terrorist activities in their backyards😊. Satyameva Jayathe🙏🙏 — Ramakrishna Botcha (@RamakrishnaBot5) November 3, 2020

​Time has come for the entire World to get United and react strongly and demolish the countries who support Terrorism. By showing our condolence & sympathy towards victims is not enough. If we don't take any measure now they will destroy whole World

— kapil Sharma (@kapilSh02939102) November 3, 2020

Terrorism has no place whether in India or elsewhere in the Europe. It should be condemned univocally and strict action taken against the Culprits. — Rajesh Arora (@RajeshA75241924) November 3, 2020​