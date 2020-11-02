Register
14:11 GMT02 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    EXCLUSIVE - David Schwimmer, left, and Zoe Buckman appear in the audience at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles

    'To The Man Who Loves Divorces': Hilarious Ross Geller One Liners Served for David Schwimmer's Bday

    © REUTERS / Charles Sykes
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/02/1080954765_0:0:3001:1688_1200x675_80_0_0_93154700b48916ae11f4d06638432492.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202011021080955695-to-the-man-who-loves-divorces-hilarious-ross-geller-one-liners-served-for-david-schwimmers-bday/

    If one were to recall some of the world's most iconic TV series, the show Friends would surely be near the top. While all of the other characters were finalised after the script was written by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, the role of iconic paleontologist Dr Ross Geller was drafted with young American actor David Schwimmer in mind.

    On Monday, David Schwimmer or as his fans know him, Ross Geller, turned 54 years old. The actor lives with his nine-year old daughter Cleo in New York and prefers to maintain a low profile on social media. Although no details of his birthday plans have leaked online, it is being speculated that Schwimmer will be celebrating with his family and some friends, the media has reported.

    On Schwimmer's birthday, hilarious wishes with connotations to his Ross Geller character have overflowed on Twitter with one liners like: "May you enjoy a Monica-made leftover turkey sandwich with the moist-maker". If you're a Friends fan, you are already chuckling at the reference, well aren’t you? 

    Actor Matt LeBlanc poses for a photo outside the Warner Brothers studio on 24 October 1997 in Burbank, California. LeBlanc is one of the six costars of the hit NBC television series Friends.
    © AP Photo / Susan Sterner
    Only Dr. Drake Ramoray Can Save Us: Joey Gets Bday Love From India Even Though He Doesn’t Share Food

    Take a look at some special birthday wishes that not only wished Schwimmer a happy birthday, but also recalled some legendary and bone-tickling instances of Ross Geller from the show – including his love for divorces.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by F.R.I.E.N.D.S MEMES & CLIPS (@justfriendsmemes) on

    The 10-season series launched in 1994 and it revolved around the lives of six friends in their 20s, making lemonade out of the sour lemons their eventful life in New York handed to them – mainly with humor and togetherness.

    Ross Geller's character on the show was that of a paleontologist – an expert on dinosaurs, who in the initial seasons works in a museum but later gets kicked out before becoming a professor of paleontology at New York University.

    Actor Matthew Perry participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the mini-series The Kennedys After Camelot at AOL Studios on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in New York
    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    FRIENDS Fans Recall Iconic Chandler Lines to Celebrate 'Sarcasm King' Matthew Perry's Birthday

    The character is also remembered for finally making it out of the friend zone and ending up with his crush from high school – Rachel Greene played by the ever so beautiful Jennifer Aniston.

    Schwimmer made his Broadway debut in The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial in 2006, followed by his feature film directorial debut in 2007 with the comedy Run Fatboy Run with several others following later.

    With Friends streaming on Netflix, every year, a new generation of 20-somethings connect to the show – moments and lessons which will stay with them forever.

    Tags:
    birthday party, birthday, birthday, Birthday, birthday, Netflix, Netflix, netflix, series, TV, TV, Friends, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Soyuz MS spaceship docked with the ISS.
    Transcending Horizons: Wonders of Our Planet and Outer Space as Seen by Russian Cosmonauts
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse